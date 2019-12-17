CountingWorks PRO Launches "Portal 2.0 Beta" to Bring Tax and Accounting Pros Into the Digital Age

Over a year of work went into the upgrade, with an emphasis on making CountingWorks PRO the only marketing system tax and accounting pros will ever need.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, December 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CountingWorks PRO, the industry-leading accountant marketing company, today unveiled Portal 2.0 Beta release: a major revamp of its marketing automation and client portal interface. This complete overhaul of the marketing software will empower tax and accounting pros to improve their digital presence and grow their practices."Over 80% of people perform some sort of online search before making a major life decision. To remain relevant, tax and accounting professionals must update their digital footprint and online strategies,” said Lee Reams II, CountingWorks PRO co-founder and CEO. "Tax and accounting professionals need to stop using outdated and expensive marketing programs that no longer deliver results. We are constantly improving and expanding our product line to ensure our customers and their clients benefit from our advanced technology."The team took all client feedback from the past five years to completely revamp the interface. With CountingWorks PRO, CPAs, EAs, bookkeepers, and tax professionals can better manage their existing relationships, attract five-star reviews, and uncover a new flow of web referrals that they were previously missing out on.Over 10,000 tax and accounting professionals trust CountingWorks PRO to safeguard their reputations and showcase their expertise online. The launch of 2.0 will accelerate market expansion and connect more humans with the best advisors.New features include an overview dashboard that shows new leads, open rates, and website visitor data; a more powerful email newsletter; customizable video blogs; automated prospect nurture campaigns; chatbots and interactive conversion tools; relevant social media posts; and much more.To celebrate the launch, CountingWorks PRO is offering new subscribers a 20% discount on Core and Growth monthly subscriptions for their first three months, on top of waiving the standard setup fee. Mention code “WEB20” at checkout.It's never been easier for tax and accounting professionals to grow their practice, manage their online reputation, and securely communicate with clients — all in one place. Welcome to CountingWorks PRO's Portal 2.0.For more information on Portal 2.0, please visit www.countingworkspro.com/learn-more or call 1-800-442-2477. Let's get growing.



