Christine McClure Joins the NCJFCJ as Research Director of the National Center for Juvenile Justice

Christine McClure, Ed.D. joins as program director of research.

PITTSBURGH, PA., USA, December 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- (Pittsburgh, Penn.) – The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges NCJFCJ ) is proud to announce Christine McClure, Ed.D., as program director for research at the NCJFCJ’s National Center for Juvenile Justice In partnership with the director of the National Center for Juvenile Justice, Melissa Sickmund, Ph.D., Dr. McClure will be responsible for translating research information for practice professionals, which assists jurisdictions and agencies in implementing continuous quality improvement to measure performance.Dr. McClure brings 17 years of research administration experience, as well as expertise in qualitative research, including narrative inquiry, case study, and grounded theory. Prior to joining the organization, Dr. McClure held several leadership roles at the University of Pittsburgh, including associate director for the PERIS™ Solution and the associate director of grants management for the Office of Sponsored Programs.“It is exciting to add Christine to our team with her extensive expertise in research application and project management,” said Joey Orduna Hastings, NCJFCJ CEO. “As part of our nationally-renowned National Center for Juvenile Justice, we look forward to leveraging Dr. McClure’s experience in the field to educate judicial officers, court professionals, and law enforcement through research and evidence-based best practices.”Dr. McClure holds multiple degrees including a Bachelor of Science in health services administration and biology, dual master’s degrees in business administration and public policy management from Point Park University, and a Doctorate in Education from the University of Pittsburgh, School of Education.The National Center for Juvenile Justice, located in Pittsburgh, Penn. is the research division of the NCJFCJ and is the oldest juvenile justice research group in the U.S., having conducted national and sub-national studies on crime and delinquency since 1973.About the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ):Founded in 1937, the Reno, Nev.-based National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, is the nation’s oldest judicial membership organization and focused on improving the effectiveness of our nation’s juvenile and family courts. A leader in continuing education opportunities, research, and policy development in the field of juvenile and family justice, the 2,000-member organization is unique in providing practice-based resources to jurisdictions and communities nationwide.



