POPSTAR! TV to Launch POPSTAR! CARES Initiative for Humanitarian Films and TV Programs

Hate Among Us Impact Humanity Film and Television Festival Montel Williams, Executive Producer Elizabeth Stanton Dean Cain, Executive Producer

POPSTAR! TV is proud to be a presenting sponsor for The Impact Humanity Television and Film Festival.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- POPSTAR! TV is the new 24/7 force in quality, original entertainment, targeting college aged females. POPSTAR! TV has just launched its new OTT channel on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku, with many more outlets to come. With over 600 hours of content, POPSTAR! TV is a one-stop shop for exceptional programming combining original dramas, including their two newest action/horror series EVIL TOUCH and DEATH SQUAD, comedies, movies, , hot entertainment series Popstar! TODAY, POPSTAR! Radio, short form Internet sensations, and hot celebrity gossip.

Although POPSTAR! TV seems to only be an entertainment force, they are much more than that and are delving into humanitarian efforts to try and make the world a better place. POPSTAR TV! is proud to present the POPSTAR! CARES collection, which will highlight some amazing films and programs submitted to the Impact Humanity Television and Film Festival for unique artistic achievements. POPSTAR! Cares was inspired by this festival that was held this past October.

POPSTAR! TV is proud to be a presenting sponsor for The Impact Humanity Television and Film Festival, which highlights those films and television programs that emphasize human rights issues, preserves and advances humanitarian causes, and raise awareness on the issues related to the global humanitarian crisis. These key television shows, feature films, and documentaries are selected for their excellence and raising awareness of human rights their compelling stories. The first film “Hate Among Us”, connects real stories of current survivors of violent anti-Semitism to those of the Holocaust. It shows us how renewed intolerance has taken root in our community, institutions, state universities which has far-reaching consequences around the world. The film is executive produced by Dean Cain and Montel Williams, whom both share a passion to aid humanitarian efforts and get such stories told.

“In the 1930s, the world ignored all the early signs of anti-Semitism. Afterwards, we look back in hindsight and wondered why we didn’t act before it exploded,” said Montel Williams in the film. “The signs are there again. Why are these signs repeating themselves?”

Moved to bring more awareness to the myriad of issues surrounding hate crimes - especially those perpetuated by religion and bigoted idealogies, the producers artfully educate the viewing audience on the history of anti-Semitism. "History tells us that anti-Semitism is a form of bigotry that can easily escalate from rhetoric to violence. In showing audiences what this rising tide of anti-Semitism really looks like, I hope we can contribute to an equally dramatic decline in this dangerous ideology of hate,” says Dean Cain.

After the astonishing film “Hate Among Us”, launches POPSTAR! TV will also be launching two new films come Thursday December 12, 2019. The first film, “Evil Touch”, will launch at 8pm Eastern & Pacific and 7pm Central while the second film, “Death Squad”, will launch at 9pm Eastern & Pacific and 8pm Central. “Evil Touch” is about college co-ed Karen, who tells FBI agents of the frightening mystery she and fellow students experienced overseas when they ended up trapped in a strange village with dark secrets. “Death Squad” is about former Army officer Shepherd and his team of private contractors who are sent into a former Soviet bio-weapons lab to extract a rogue scientist, but their mission takes an unexpected and terrifying turn.

“The most interesting aspect of Popstar! TV original dramas and comedies is that we are a strong independent brand and channel that is able to produce and broadcast high end original dramas like Evil Touch and Death Squad”, states Jacob Mayberry, Vice President for POPSTAR! Publishing Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.