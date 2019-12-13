New Speaker from UK MoD Announced for Defence Aviation Safety 2020

Defence Aviation Safety Conference 2020

SMi reports: Timothy Rowntree, Director Engineering and Safety, DE&S UK MoD will be presenting at the Defence Aviation Safety conference next April.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group are pleased to announce that a new speaker has been confirmed for Defence Aviation Safety , which is set to convene in London on the 23rd and 24th of April 2020.With safety being a key priority for those in the military aviation domain, the two-day event provides the opportunity for senior military leaders and defence experts from government and industry to come together to discuss how aviation safety can be optimised.Given this, the latest addition to the speaker line-up, Timothy Rowntree, Director Engineering and Safety, DE&S UK MoD, will be presenting a crucial briefing on “Addressing the Safety Challenges of Unmanned Systems: DE&S Priorities and Perspectives.”The presentation will cover:• Creating safety standards for current and future unmanned systems• Planning for complex mission sets and varied airspace requirements• An update on DE&S plans for greater safety oversight of Unmanned Systems• Working with industry to ensure successTimothy Rowntree is just one of many defence experts set to speak at Defence Aviation Safety. The conference aims to provide a unique opportunity for leaders and experts to meet and share best practice that will save lives and protect capability, making it a key event for those in the field.An early bird saving of £400 is available for bookings made by the end of Friday 13th December 2019 – interested parties can book at: http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/EINpr5 23rd – 24th April 2020London, UKTo sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.