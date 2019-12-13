GISS Announced as Latest Sponsor for Mobile Deployable Communications 2020

Mobile Deployable Communications Conference 2020

SMi Group Reports: GISS will present at the 13th Mobile Deployable Communications Conference in Warsaw, Poland on the 30th and 31st January 2020

WARSAW, POLAND, December 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group is delighted to announce that GISS will be sponsoring the 13th annual Mobile Deployable Communications Conference . GISS executes technologically advanced projects in the fields of satellite and military communication and air traffic control, and design and manufacture a range of Ku and X bands satellite terminals starting from man-pack up to flyaway applications.Commencing on the 30th-31st January 2020 in Warsaw, Poland, Mobile Deployable Communications will bring together program managers, strategic decision-makers, industry experts and thought leaders to explore the latest developments in communications technology. The event will feature several briefings from the Polish Army and regional presenters from Poland, Lithuania, Romania and NATO.Interested parties can register for the conference online at: http://www.mobiledeployable.com/EINpr6 The event will feature presentations from these key speakers:• Brigadier General Karol Molenda, National Cyber Security Center, Polish Armed Forces• Brigadier General Anna Eriksson, Head of Signals and Communications, Swedish Armed Forces• Brigadier General Pantelis Arapis, SHAPE Assistant Chief of Staff ACOS J6 Cyberspace, SHAPE• Colonel Mihai Burlacu, Deputy Head of Communications and IT Department, Romanian Defence Staff• Colonel Carlos Jorge de Oliveira Ribeiro, Deputy Director, Portuguese Army• + 20 more experts from around the world!Mobile Deployable Communications is the only conference which focuses on CIS in the Eastern European operational environment, making it a key diary date for military and industry leaders in the region.The full agenda and speaker line-up is available for download from the event website at: http://www.mobiledeployable.com/EINpr6 -- END –Mobile Deployable Communications ConferenceWarsaw, Poland30-31 January 2020Sponsored by Airbus, Black Diamond Advanced Technology, General Dynamics, GISS, Glenair, Inmarsat, SynQorFor Sponsors/Exhibitors: contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6168 / smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor Delegates/Groups: contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 / jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



