Radix Health Announces Key Leadership Changes, Including Appointment of New President and Chief Operating Officer

Radix Health

Radix Health co-founder Anup Lakare to serve as President and Chief Product Officer; Emily Tyson elevated to Chief Operating Officer.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radix Health , Inc., provider of patient access technologies, today announced key changes to its top leadership to accelerate product leadership and scale, including the appointment of a new president and chief operating officer.Mr. Anup Lakare, co-founder of Radix Health, will transition to a new role as President and Chief Product Officer; Ms. Emily Tyson, Senior VP, Strategy and Operations, will step into the role of Chief Operating Officer.Emily Tyson, Chief Operating Officer“We are thrilled to have Emily take over as Chief Operating Officer,” says CEO Arun Mohan, MD. “Since joining Radix Health earlier this year, she has led several functions spanning strategy and partnerships, finance, human resources, and client experience. She has helped the company scale to enable extensive growth, and we’re excited to see her further these efforts in her new capacity.”“I am honored to have this opportunity to lead operations for Radix,” says Tyson. “There’s a lot that goes into giving our partners the ability to provide the ultimate patient journey. Our goal is to continue delivering a streamlined experience for our partners and their patients as we scale and partner with even the most complex provider organizations.”Prior to joining Radix Health, Tyson was responsible for the vision and direction of naviHealth’s product offerings. She also worked across Strategy, M&A, Integration, Product Management, and other functions to introduce new solutions, partnerships, and operational improvements in her roles at Curaspan and athenahealth. Tyson received her M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.S. in Business Administration, summa cum laude, from Washington and Lee University.President and Chief Product Officer“We are excited to have Anup Lakare move into a new role as President and Chief Product Officer,” says Dr. Mohan. “This organizational change will quicken the pace at which we innovate, allowing our clients to go above and beyond in increasing patient access and improving patient experience.”“I’m looking forward to focusing on our market-leading solutions that will help our client-partners solve some of their biggest challenges around patient access,” said Lakare. “With Emily’s expertise in managing our internal and service delivery operations, I’m excited to be focusing on innovation and engineering to promote product development and ingenuity.”Since founding the company in 2014 with partners Arun Mohan and Ravindra Jore, Lakare has led the product team, overseeing all DASH design, roll-outs, and implementation. His extensive background in both consulting and engineering, has allowed the team to navigate the difficulty of prioritizing patient access, while building a product that is valuable to all stakeholders, providers in particular.Previously, Anup worked in management consulting, leading client-facing teams at Ernst & Young, Manhattan Associates, and Mu Sigma. He worked to address critical business challenges for several Fortune 500 companies. He earned his M.B.A. from Emory University, graduating with Beta Gamma Sigma honors, his M.S. in Industrial & Systems Engineering from The Ohio State University, and a B.S. in Materials Engineering at Savitribai Phule Pune University, in Pune, India.About Radix HealthRadix Health is a technology company that believes that patient experience starts with patient access. Our data-driven solutions align provider supply with patient demand, maximizing existing capacity and reducing delays in care. We help leading medical groups to optimize every step of a patient’s appointment journey - from alerting patients to needed care, helping them find the right provider, scheduling an appointment across multiple channels, and engaging with patients until the day of their visit. We take the busy work out of getting patients in the door so you can focus on the hard work of keeping them healthy. To learn more, please visit https://www.radixhealth.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.