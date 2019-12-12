Investorideas.com releases a special report looking at recent developments between the tobacco and CBD/hemp industry, including recent deal with SING & JTI USA

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CBD Stocks Snapshot - CBD/Hemp and Tobacco Deals (OTCQB: SING)Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering cannabis and hemp stocks releases a special report looking at some of the recent developments between the tobacco and CBD/hemp industry, including the recent deal with SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB:SING) and global tobacco company, JTI USA. https://www.jti.com/about-us Other companies include 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII), Cronos Group Inc. (TSX: CRON) (NASDAQ: CRON) and Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF).Read the full articleAs the CBD/hemp industry continues to grow and expand into new markets, new partnerships are emerging with big tobacco companies as companies look to establish a cost effective way of expanding their retail footprint and improve their production infrastructure. And looking at the industry, there are a lot of believers that tobacco is a better fit and a more logical partner than the beverage industry.Looking at the growth of hemp cigarettes, Greenstate.com reports, “Hemp cigarettes, CBD pre-rolls spreading like wildflower. Something interesting is happening: a new smokeable is being born.”Advance Market Analytics agrees saying, “CBD Cigarette Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future.”Always a company looking ahead towards the hottest trends, SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB:SING) recently announced a new distribution agreement that allows for the expanded footprint of PrimeTime Little Cigars in North America, and will also be attending the 2019 MJBIZCON Show in Las Vegas, December 11-13, Booth number C9132. The company recently signed on as a distributor for JTI USA, part of the JT Group of companies, a multibillion-dollar organization with an international presence in 130 countries. Initially, SinglePoint will start out by supporting to further drive the distribution and sales of PrimeTime Little Cigars.Distributors and Retailers interested in carrying these innovative products are invited to call the Company at 855-203-3318“We are excited to be working with SinglePoint. SinglePoint CEO, Mr. Lambrechts’ prior experience in distribution of premium cigars, we believe will lead to continued growth of JTI USA products and the PrimeTime™ brand,” stated Renee Duszynski, Director of Sales, JTI.SinglePoint will commence sales and take orders for JTI’s “PrimeTime Little Cigars” at the 2019 MJBIZCON being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, December 11, 12 and 13.“I’m excited and honored to be working with JTI to distribute PrimeTime Little Cigars... The opportunity to work with a global leader in this category is exciting and we are ready to expand Primetime’s U.S. market share with our unique experience in alternative markets. Having placed premium cigars in over 30,000 accounts, we expect this opportunity to be one of our major revenue sources in the coming years, and to distribute additional JTI products as we grow this category,” said Greg Lambrecht, CEO SinglePoint.PrimeTime Little Cigars are known as “The best flavored little cigars on the market” available in many flavors such as: Cherry, Grape, Vanilla, Peach and more. This tobacco product line offers a great alternative to cost conscious adult smokers, looking for a quality product.“Innovation has always been central to what JTI does…For example, PrimeTime has the only encapsulation machine that can manufacture and package individual PrimeTime Little Cigars,” Lambrecht says.A long-standing staple in the tobacco industry, PrimeTime has been in major accounts such as Circle K and 7/11 for over 20 years and continues to be a leading consumer brand, continuously gaining retailer and adult consumer traction. SinglePoint will be representing the product in its debut at MJBIZCON and will be taking orders at the show leading to additional distribution and alternative markets.About Investorideas.comDisclaimer/Disclosure: Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses.Disclosure: this news article featuring SING is a paid for news release on Investorideas.com – (two thousand) More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.comContact Investorideas.com800-665-0411



