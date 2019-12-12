Kennedy Asks Brownley To Reimburse Taxpayers

ter Her Madrid Jaunt, Brownley Floods District with Taxpayer-Funded Propaganda

WEST LAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Ronda Kennedy, the Republican candidate for U.S. Congress in CA 26, sharply criticized Congresswoman Julia Brownley for using taxpayer funds to mail a campaign-type propaganda flyer to voters. Kennedy believes that Brownley should reimburse the federal government for the mailing.

“After jetting off to Madrid with Speaker Pelosi, voters are now greeted with taxpayer-funded flyer promoting the incumbent. It is an outrageous waste of tax dollars. Brownley should be ashamed of herself. I am asking her to reimburse the federal government for this campaign flyer,” said Kennedy.

“The incumbent has millions of dollars in her campaign account. She doesn’t need to use tax dollars to promote herself. Talk about being a self-centered politician with not one thought for the hard working taxpayers,” said Kennedy.

According to Federal Election Commission reports Brownley has $2.7 million of cash on hand in her campaign account. Citizens Against Government Waste rates Brownley as voting for wasteful spending 96 percent of the time.

“While this is a legal mailer, it doesn’t make it right. You don’t use tax dollars to promote yourself unless you are tone-deaf politician. It is a form of cheating in this political race,” said Kennedy. “She has a huge war chest. Why didn’t she pay for this out of her campaign account?”

As the next Congresswoman, Kennedy is going to work for the people. She is promising not to abuse taxpayer dollars by mailing flyers to voters. Kennedy will pay for them out of her campaign account.

“Congress has spent the past year playing politics. Now we are getting flyers trying to fool voters that are funded by the taxpayers. This is why we need a new Congresswoman who will work for the people,” said Kennedy.

“If she is so confident in this expenditure and her vote for impeachment, let’s debate. I will debate her any place any time,” said Kennedy.



