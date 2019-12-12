Jeffrey Schutz of The Neurovation Center to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

SANDY HOOK, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Did you know that by sitting on a comfortable chair watching a movie while computers monitor your brainwaves you can effectively treat mental health conditions like ADHD, anxiety, PTSD, and trauma with the high probability of eliminating the use of medications? This innovative, highly effective treatment is called Neurofeedback. The brain is the centralized command center of the entire body, and the distressing symptoms of mental health problems actually alter brain functioning. By analyzing electrical rhythms, it is possible to evaluate the features that are problematic and re-train them so the brain functions in a healthier manner.

Jeffrey Schutz is a Licensed Marriage and Family therapist, Ordained Minister, and Board Certified Neurofeedback Clinician. He is also the Founder and Executive Director of The Neurovation Center, an exceptional mental health treatment center specializing in providing counseling care with a focus on Neuroanalysis and Neurofeedback for the optimal treatment of mental health disorders.

“Neurofeedback is a groundbreaking treatment using real-time displays of brain activity - electroencephalography (EEG)—in an attempt to teach self-regulation of brain function,” says Mr. Schutz. “Neurofeedback is incredibly effective, and the treatment sessions are actually enjoyable.”

When Mr. Schutz began working as a counselor, he was distressed by how his clients were so deeply wounded by life and struggling severely with pain and anxiety. Determined to bring about hope, healing and wholeness in people’s lives, Mr. Schutz sought out tools that would not merely help them to cope or manage their pain, but rather genuinely get people better and help them regain emotional balance and wholeness.

“We see many people who have been diagnosed with major depression, generalized anxiety disorder, ADHD, and trauma - people so deeply distressed they are unable to function as they should, whether at school, work, or home.”

Serendipitously, he discovered neurofeedback. Mr. Schutz found it to be so effective that he altered the entire course of his career and counseling center to merge neruofeedback and neuroanalysis on the cutting edge of counseling care treatment - the Mission of The Neurovation Center.

“Research is showing that the majority of symptoms associated with mental health disorders are easily identifiable in a person’s EEG. In fact, there is a direct correlation between how the brain regulates its own electrical activity and the symptoms commonly associated with mental health disorders.”

Taking a sample of a person’s EEG is safe, simple, and totally non- invasive. It can be completed in less than an hour. The patient wears a special cap with sensors that record the brain’s electrical activity. Specially trained analysts at The Neurovation Center review the EEG and write a personalized report of the features that characterize that person’s brain activity.

With this information, it is now possible to train a person’s brain to adjust brain activity in a way that improves functioning and resolves problem symptoms. That training is called neurofeedback.

“During training, we set up a feedback loop between a person’s brain, our software, and a TV,” explains Mr. Schutz. “When your brain is regulating in a healthy way, the screen is bright and you can watch your show. When your brain produces unhelpful features, the screen turns dark. Your brain automatically figures out this correlation and replicates healthy brain patterns, which eventually become normative.”

Issues like poor focus, hyperactivity, feeling overwhelmed, mood reactivity, and the like literally dissipate with treatment, frequently to the point where a person is no longer diagnosable.

The Neurovation Center is on the cutting edge of using neurofeedback to treat Trauma. Trauma fundamentally alters the way our brain functions. PTSD is an insult to the central nervous system, so we literally begin living in a state of chronic hyper-arousal, easily triggered by the memory of horrible past events.

“There really are no medications that can calm down the fight-or-flight mechanism of the brain, so PTSD is not well treated with medications. Since the issue is hyper-arousal in the central nervous system, talk based therapy is often very limited, as it does not directly engage brain activity.”

“We calm down your central nervous system with neurofeedback - something that talk based therapy cannot do,” says Mr. Schutz. “At the Neurovation Center we have developed an effective means of combining talk based therapy, such as EMDR and Internal Family System models, with neurofeedback in order to heal the trauma.”

Mr. Schutz has had tremendous success treating surviving victims of Sandy Hook that suffered post traumatic stress disorder and have once regained their sense of happiness and well-being.

“We are a counseling care center that actively focuses on outcomes and results, not just coping and managing,” says Mr. Schutz. “The core values of The Neurovation Center are Hope, Healing, and Wholeness. We want everyone who comes to our Center to know that there are people who care about them, who want them to heal, and who want for them to find a brighter tomorrow that sets them on a path for joy and personal fulfillment in life. And we want them to know that we have the tools that can do that.”

