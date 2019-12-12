Baby Oil with Natural Ingredients Trends as Amazon’s Choice

Mori - Nappy Cream Mori Nappy Cream, Baby Oil Mori Nappy Cream, Baby Oil, StelleSalve

Mori of Norway’s recently launched baby oil has received the coveted Amazon’s Choice badge. This eco-friendly and natural product is AllergyCertified.

AURLAND, NORWAY, December 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mori of Norway is pleased to announce that its AllergyCertified, Nordic Swan Ecolabelled, and COSMOS ORGANIC-certified baby oil is now an Amazon's Choice product. According to the brand, this unscented and naturally formulated product cleans, moisturizes and protects babies' delicate skin and also works extremely well as a massage oil. When used in combination with essential oils, it also produces a potent blend. The manufacturer mentions that this oil can be added to bathwater or applied directly to moist skin.The product was awarded the Amazon's Choice badge because of its stellar performance so far on Amazon UK. This badge is Amazon's way of recognizing certain products in the marketplace that are selling well and are well-recommended by Amazon shoppers.Recommending the product, an impressed user mentioned, "This is such a lovely oil. I use it for my 8-month-old in his bath, and his skin is so soft and smooth afterward. I like that it's unscented and made with organic ingredients — only the best for my little one! I also like to support companies that care for the environment and their customers, so thumbs up from me."The range of natural products from Mori of Norway also includes an unscented nappy cream. "When applied after a diaper change, this cream acts as a barrier to soothe and provide relief from rashes and itching. With scientifically proven natural ingredients, such as aloe vera, beeswax, shea butter, jojoba oil and rapeseed oil, it is suitable for babies, children and adults," Sissel Skjerdal, CEO and founder of Mori of Norway said. "This psoriasis cream comes in sealed tubes to guarantee hygiene, as well." In addition to the 100 ml nappy cream pack, the brand is about to introduce 500 ml bottles with a pump for those who need a larger size.Mori of Norway is a family-owned business that manufactures its products under stringent quality standards in a cosmetic factory in Denmark. The company was born out of its founder's search for environmentally sound, natural and safe baby products To find out more about Mori of Norway's line of products, please visit the company's official website and Amazon storefront.###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.