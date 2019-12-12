Orthopedic Prosthetics (Upper & Lower) Market Report 2022 Forecast Report

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Orthopedic Prosthetics Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

The Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Was Valued At About $1.1 Billion In 2018 And Is Expected To Grow To $1.23 Billion At A CAGR Of 2.8% Through 2022.” — Abdul Wasay

The global orthopedic prosthetics market is expected to grow to $1.23 billion at a rate of about 2.8% through 2022. The orthopedic prosthetics market is being driven by an increasing number of trauma cases and accidental injuries. However, it is being restrained by entry barriers due to guidelines by the FDA's regulatory control over these devices based on the risks associated with them.

Orthopedic prosthetics are artificial devices used to replace a missing body part lost due to disease, trauma, surgical removal of body appendage, disabling illness or congenital conditions. Orthopedic prosthetic devices are segmented into upper and lower extremity prosthetics. Upper extremity prosthetics include hand, elbow, shoulder, and lower extremity prosthetics include foot and ankle, knee, hip.

The global orthopedic prosthetics market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The orthopedic prosthetics market is segmented into upper extremity prosthetics, lower extremity prosthetics, sockets, and other products.

By Geography - The global orthopedic prosthetics is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North America orthopedic prosthetics market accounts for the largest share in the global orthopedic prosthetics market.

Trends In The Orthopedic Prosthetics Industry

The companies in the orthopedic prosthetics market are witnessing the emergence of 3D printed orthopedic prosthetics. These devices have shorter lead times, lower costs, and consistent quality.

Potential Opportunities In The Orthopedic Prosthetics Market

With increase in market growth, favorable government legislations and increased healthcare spending, the scope and potential for the global orthopedic prosthetics market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH, Blatchford Ltd, Zimmer Biomet Inc., DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corp.

Orthopedic Prosthetics Global Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides orthopedic prosthetics market overviews, analyzes and forecasts orthopedic prosthetics market size and growth for the global orthopedic prosthetics market, orthopedic prosthetics market share, orthopedic prosthetics market players, orthopedic prosthetics market size, orthopedic prosthetics market segments and geographies, orthopedic prosthetics market trends, orthopedic prosthetics market drivers and orthopedic prosthetics market restraints, orthopedic prosthetics market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The orthopedic prosthetics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

