ZB.com Goes Global with Flurry of Activities in the UAE

AMERICA, December 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ZB platform continues to expand internationally this week with more face to face engagements in markets outside of Asia. This week, ZB.com is busy in the United Arab Emirates which is a nation that has embraced blockchain technology in a big way.

During the visit, ZB leadership is working closely with representatives in the business hub Dubai. The local smart city program is developing with the goal of creating the “happiest city on Earth”. To achieve success, Dubai is working with partners who are experts in blockchain, IoT, and AI solutions.

ZB’s international campaign to deliver the future’s digital economy is well aligned with these efforts. Visit https://www.smartdubai.ae/ to learn more about Dubai’s program.

About ZB.com

ZB.com is the flagship exchange of ZB Group and one of the world's longest running and most trusted digital asset trading platforms. Established in 2013, ZB customers have enjoyed over six years of secure trading. The exchange proudly applies the industry’s strictest listing standards to deliver a highly curated user experience. Less than 100 projects have ever listed ZB.com. This is balanced with efforts to be first listing the absolute most innovative projects. For example, ZB was the first in Asia to list ETH and EOS, and strives to continue this tradition of excellence. All the tools a sophisticated trader expects including margin trading, OTC, crypto loans and more are available on the platform. ZB.com is your home for asset security, deep liquidity, and opportunity.

