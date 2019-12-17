Plyzer Technologies Inc. Announces a new SaaS client - Salvat , a leading independant Spanish pharmaceutical company

Plyzer continues with its sales momentum by signing up Salvat as a new SAAS customer for its Plyzer Intelligence platform

Plyzer Technologies iNC (OTCQB:PLYZ)

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plyzer Technologies Inc. (PLYZ: OTCQB) is pleased to announce that it has signed the independent pharmaceutical company Salvat, as a new SAAS customer for its Plyzer Intelligence platform.With 300 employees in Spain, Salvat has three manufacturing plants: Barcelona, Madrid and Taramac, Florida, two marketed products in the US, and a broad international presence. Salvat's revenue for 2018 was 70 million Euros.Its international sales represent approximately 40% of the business and are one of Salvat’s major growth pillars. The company has its own marketing and sales structure in Spain, Portugal, Central America, and Sub-Saharan Africa, and partner with licensees to market its products in Europe, United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, North Africa, Middle East, India, South-East Asia, China, and South Korea.“We are able to provide Salvat with a single source of data for business intelligence and analytics. This facilitates the trend analysis of its own brand and competitors,” commented Luis Pallares, founder and CEO of Plyzer CorporationAbout PlyzerPlyzer Technologies Inc. is a provider of custom, real-time, cloud-based business intelligence solutions for brands to analyze critical online price and market data. Plyzer's highly customizable dashboard enables country, regional and local sales, production and logistics operations to adapt to prevailing market conditions quickly. The Company's technology is also being used to provide real-time price comparison reporting to the consumer market. These solutions are both driven by Plyzer's proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.Plyzer Technologies has offices in Barcelona, Spain and Toronto, Canada.Plyzer Technologies securities are traded through the facilities of the OTCQB market under the symbol PLYZ.For more information about:Plyzer Technologies: www.plyzertechnologies.com Plyzer Intelligence: www.plyzerintelligence.com Plyzer App: plyzer.comSales enquiries can be directed to:In Europe: Susana León - susana.leon@plyzer.comIn North America: Alexi Chatzilias - alexi@plyzer.com

