Plyzer Technologies signs Fresenius Kabi as a new SaaS client for its business intelligence platform,Plyzer Intelligence

Plyzer continues to build sales momentum by signing a new client for its Plyzer Intelligence platform

Plyzer Technologies inc (OTCQB:PLYZ)

We are building a world class technology company powered by artificial intelligence.2020 will be an exciting year for Plyzer” — Luis Pallares

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plyzer Technologies Inc. (PLYZ: OTCQB) is pleased to announce that ithas signed the pharmaceutical company Fresenius Kabi, a global healthcare company thatspecializes in lifesaving medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinicalnutrition, as a new SaaS customer for its business intelligence software, Plyzer Intelligence.Fresenius Kabi employs more than 37,000 people worldwide. In 2018, the company reportedsales of more than €6.5 billion. Fresenius Kabi AG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of theFresenius SE & Co. KGaA healthcare group. More information about Fresenius Kabicompany can be found by visiting https://www.fresenius-kabi.com “We are pleased to work with Fresenius Kabi, a health care company whose philosophy is ‘caring forlife’. We will offer them advanced analytics and AI processing capabilities allowing them to capture valuable insights about their online sales”, said Luis Pallares, founder and CEO of Plyzer Technologies CorporationAbout PlyzerPlyzer Technologies Inc. is a provider of custom, real-time, cloud-based businessintelligence solutions for brands to analyze critical online price and market data. Plyzer'shighly customizable dashboard enables country, regional and local sales, production andlogistics operations to adapt to prevailing market conditions quickly. The Company'stechnology is also being used to provide real-time price comparison reporting to theconsumer market. These solutions are both driven by Plyzer's proprietary artificialintelligence and machine learning technologies.Plyzer Technologies has offices in Barcelona, Spain and Toronto, Canada. PlyzerTechnologies securities are traded through the facilities of the OTCQB market under thesymbol PLYZ.For more information about:Plyzer Technologies: www.plyzertechnologies.com Plyzer Intelligence: www.plyzerintelligence.com Plyzer App: www.plyzer.com Sales enquiries can be directed to:In Europe: Susana León - susana.leon@plyzer.comIn North America: Alexi Chatzilias - alexi@plyzer.com

Plyzer Intelligence



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.