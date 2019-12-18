Plyzer Technologies signs Fresenius Kabi as a new SaaS client for its business intelligence platform,Plyzer Intelligence
Plyzer continues to build sales momentum by signing a new client for its Plyzer Intelligence platform
Plyzer Technologies inc (OTCQB:PLYZ)
has signed the pharmaceutical company Fresenius Kabi, a global healthcare company that
specializes in lifesaving medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical
nutrition, as a new SaaS customer for its business intelligence software, Plyzer Intelligence.
Fresenius Kabi employs more than 37,000 people worldwide. In 2018, the company reported
sales of more than €6.5 billion. Fresenius Kabi AG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA healthcare group. More information about Fresenius Kabi
company can be found by visiting https://www.fresenius-kabi.com
“We are pleased to work with Fresenius Kabi, a health care company whose philosophy is ‘caring for
life’. We will offer them advanced analytics and AI processing capabilities allowing them to capture valuable insights about their online sales”, said Luis Pallares, founder and CEO of Plyzer Technologies Corporation
About Plyzer
Plyzer Technologies Inc. is a provider of custom, real-time, cloud-based business
intelligence solutions for brands to analyze critical online price and market data. Plyzer's
highly customizable dashboard enables country, regional and local sales, production and
logistics operations to adapt to prevailing market conditions quickly. The Company's
technology is also being used to provide real-time price comparison reporting to the
consumer market. These solutions are both driven by Plyzer's proprietary artificial
intelligence and machine learning technologies.
Plyzer Technologies has offices in Barcelona, Spain and Toronto, Canada. Plyzer
Technologies securities are traded through the facilities of the OTCQB market under the
symbol PLYZ.
