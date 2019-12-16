Plyzer Technologies- signs new SAAS client - Laboratoires Théa, the leading independent ophthalmologic group in Europe.

Plyzer Technologies continues sales momentum for its Plyzer Intelligence platform by signing Thea Goup as a new SAAS customer

We are building a word class technology company driven by artificial intelligence.2020 will be an exciting year for Plyzer ” — Luis Pallares

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA , December 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plyzer Technologies Inc. (PLYZ: OTCQB) is pleased to announce that it hassigned the pharmaceutical company Théa Group as a new SaaS customer.Théa was set up twenty-five years ago and has played an important role in the latest pharmacological advances. Today, it is the leading independent eye care group in Europe.Based in Clermont-Ferrand, the laboratory has continued to expand by opening nearly 25 subsidiaries in Europe, Russia, North Africa and South America. Currently, the Théa group constitutes a network uniting more than 1400 members of staff worldwide, with its products available in more than 70 countries.Théa is an independent family group, developed from a Research and Development start-up by Henri Chibret, a fourth-generation member of an ophthalmic dynasty. Jean-Frédéric Chibret (a fifth-generation family member) has presided over the company since 2008, with Henri Chibret remaining at the head of Théa Holding focused on developing the scientific and financial strategy of the group.For more information , please visit: www.laboratoires-thea.com/en/Group “We are pleased to be working for Laboratoires Théa, an innovative company dedicated todeveloping high-quality products. Our objective is to help them improve and expand theirknowledge of their online business to gain a competitive advantage through the use and implementation of business analytics and big data”, said LuisPallares, founder and CEO of Plyzer Technologies CorporationAbout PlyzerPlyzer Technologies Inc. is a provider of custom, real-time, cloud-based business intelligencesolutions for brands to analyze critical online price and market data. Plyzer's highlycustomizable dashboard enables country, regional and local sales, production and logisticsoperations to adapt to prevailing market conditions quickly. The Company's technology is alsobeing used to provide real-time price comparison reporting to the consumer market. Thesesolutions are both driven by Plyzer's proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learningtechnologies.Plyzer Technologies has offices in Barcelona, Spain and Toronto, Canada. Plyzer Technologiessecurities are traded through the facilities of the OTCQB market under the symbol PLYZ.For more information about:Plyzer Technologies: www.plyzertechnologies.com Plyzer Intelligence: www.plyzerintelligence.com Plyzer App: www.plyzer.com Sales enquiries can be directed to:In Europe:Susana León - susana.leon@plyzer.comIn North America: Alexi Chatzilias - alexi@plyzer.com

Plyzer Intelligence



