Plyzer Technologies- signs new SAAS client - Laboratoires Théa, the leading independent ophthalmologic group in Europe.
Plyzer Technologies continues sales momentum for its Plyzer Intelligence platform by signing Thea Goup as a new SAAS customer
signed the pharmaceutical company Théa Group as a new SaaS customer.
Théa was set up twenty-five years ago and has played an important role in the latest pharmacological advances. Today, it is the leading independent eye care group in Europe.
Based in Clermont-Ferrand, the laboratory has continued to expand by opening nearly 25 subsidiaries in Europe, Russia, North Africa and South America. Currently, the Théa group constitutes a network uniting more than 1400 members of staff worldwide, with its products available in more than 70 countries.
Théa is an independent family group, developed from a Research and Development start-up by Henri Chibret, a fourth-generation member of an ophthalmic dynasty. Jean-Frédéric Chibret (a fifth-generation family member) has presided over the company since 2008, with Henri Chibret remaining at the head of Théa Holding focused on developing the scientific and financial strategy of the group.
For more information , please visit: www.laboratoires-thea.com/en/Group
“We are pleased to be working for Laboratoires Théa, an innovative company dedicated to
developing high-quality products. Our objective is to help them improve and expand their
knowledge of their online business to gain a competitive advantage through the use and implementation of business analytics and big data”, said Luis
Pallares, founder and CEO of Plyzer Technologies Corporation
About Plyzer
Plyzer Technologies Inc. is a provider of custom, real-time, cloud-based business intelligence
solutions for brands to analyze critical online price and market data. Plyzer's highly
customizable dashboard enables country, regional and local sales, production and logistics
operations to adapt to prevailing market conditions quickly. The Company's technology is also
being used to provide real-time price comparison reporting to the consumer market. These
solutions are both driven by Plyzer's proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning
technologies.
Plyzer Technologies has offices in Barcelona, Spain and Toronto, Canada. Plyzer Technologies
securities are traded through the facilities of the OTCQB market under the symbol PLYZ.
For more information about:
Plyzer Technologies: www.plyzertechnologies.com
Plyzer Intelligence: www.plyzerintelligence.com
Plyzer App: www.plyzer.com
Sales enquiries can be directed to:
In Europe:
Susana León - susana.leon@plyzer.com
In North America: Alexi Chatzilias - alexi@plyzer.com
Luis Pallares
Plyzer Technologies Inc
+1 4168600211
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Plyzer Intelligence
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.