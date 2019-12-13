Plyzer Technologies announces technical partnership with Beauty Cluster Barcelona

Plyzer looks to help the 1800 members of the Beauty Cluster Barcelona with data driven decision making

Plyzer Technologies (OTCQB:PLYZ)

We are building a world class technology company driven by artificial intelligence.2020 should be an exciting year for Plyzer” — Luis Pallares

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plyzer Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce a new cooperation agreement with Beauty Cluster Barcelona ( 'BCB"). BCBbrings together 1.800 active members from the cosmetic, beauty and perfume industries.BCB members will work with Plyzer technologists using Smart Data Labs as well as exclusive interactive and personalised workshops to improve their businesses. During the sessions, BCB members will have a unique opportunity to see customised information on the status of their online products, as well as how prices and market coverage are developing and changing.“Promoting innovation among its members is one of the pillars of the BCB, making Plyzer a perfect match for BCB. In this fast-moving industry, companies need to know how their products are performing in real-time. The better they understand their positioning and data, the better they will be able to maximize sales and marketing campaigns ”, said Luis Pallares, founder and CEO of Plyzer CorporationAbout Plyzer IntelligencePlyzer Intelligence is a product of Plyzer Technologies, a cloud business intelligence service provider that manages your data in real-time. They use state-of-the-art machine learning and deep learning Artificial Intelligence to analyse online price and marketing data. Their practical customised dashboard allows you to tailor local, regional and national sales strategies to your needs, as well as logistical and production operations for companies both large and small in any niche in the market.Plyzer Technologies has offices in Barcelona, Spain and Toronto, Canada.Plyzer Technologies securities are traded through the facilities of the OTCQB market under the symbol PLYZ.About Beauty Cluster BarcelonaBCB is an integrated partnership of 185 companies that works to boost the growth and competitiveness of their members in the beauty industry's value chain. It promotes innovation, internationalisation, training and business interconnection through strong values: integrity, dynamism, trade openness, collaboration and equity.CONTACT AND FURTHER INFORMATION:Plyzer Intelligence communication and presspress@plyzer.comTelephone: +34 936 894 585 / +34 696 05 84 79

Plyzer Intelligence



