Plyzer Technologies Inc. PLYZ/OTCQB - Announces New SaaS Customer for its Plyzer Intelligence platform: Dentaid S.L.
Plyzer Technologies continues with sales momentum by signing a new SAAS client for its Plyzer Intelligence platform
Plyzer Technologies Inc (OTCQB:PLYZ)
signed the international leader and pioneer in oral care research, Dentaid S.L., as a new SaaS
customer for its business intelligence software, Plyzer Intelligence.
Dentaid S.L. is a multinational corporation, with expertise in developing cutting-edge products to solve
oral health-related problems. Founded in 1980, Dentaid currently employs more than 600
people worldwide and is present in more than 70 different countries. For more information
on Dentaid S.L., visit https://www.dentaid.com/en/
“We are proud to announce this new agreement with Dentaid, a revolutionary research
enterprise. Dentaid understands the value of timely data. We expect to add significant value to their online business objectives through the use of our platform Plyzer Intelligence ”, said Luis Pallares, founder and CEO of
Plyzer Technologies Corporation.
About Plyzer
Plyzer Technologies Inc. provides custom, cloud-based business intelligence solutions for
brands to analyze critical online price and market data in real-time. Plyzer's highly customizable
dashboard lets you adapt national, regional and local sales strategies, as well as production and
logistics operations for companies of any size to adapt to prevailing market conditions at a
competitive speed. The Company's technology is also being used to bring real-time price
comparison reporting to the consumer market. These solutions are both driven by Plyzer's own
artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.
Plyzer Technologies has offices in Barcelona, Spain and Toronto, Canada. Plyzer Technologies
securities are traded through the facilities of the OTCQB market under the symbol PLYZ.
