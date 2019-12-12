Plyzer Technologies Inc. PLYZ/OTCQB - Announces New SaaS Customer for its Plyzer Intelligence platform: Dentaid S.L.

Plyzer Technologies continues with sales momentum by signing a new SAAS client for its Plyzer Intelligence platform

Plyzer Technologies Inc (OTCQB:PLYZ)

We are building a world class technology company driven by artificial intelligence.2020 will be an exciting year for Plyzer ” — Luis Pallares

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA , December 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plyzer Technologies Inc. (PLYZ: OTCQB) is pleased to announce that it hassigned the international leader and pioneer in oral care research, Dentaid S.L., as a new SaaScustomer for its business intelligence software, Plyzer Intelligence.Dentaid S.L. is a multinational corporation, with expertise in developing cutting-edge products to solveoral health-related problems. Founded in 1980, Dentaid currently employs more than 600people worldwide and is present in more than 70 different countries. For more informationon Dentaid S.L., visit https://www.dentaid.com/en/ “We are proud to announce this new agreement with Dentaid, a revolutionary researchenterprise. Dentaid understands the value of timely data. We expect to add significant value to their online business objectives through the use of our platform Plyzer Intelligence ”, said Luis Pallares, founder and CEO ofPlyzer Technologies Corporation.About PlyzerPlyzer Technologies Inc. provides custom, cloud-based business intelligence solutions forbrands to analyze critical online price and market data in real-time. Plyzer's highly customizabledashboard lets you adapt national, regional and local sales strategies, as well as production andlogistics operations for companies of any size to adapt to prevailing market conditions at acompetitive speed. The Company's technology is also being used to bring real-time pricecomparison reporting to the consumer market. These solutions are both driven by Plyzer's ownartificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.Plyzer Technologies has offices in Barcelona, Spain and Toronto, Canada. Plyzer Technologiessecurities are traded through the facilities of the OTCQB market under the symbol PLYZ.For more information about:Plyzer Technologies: www.plyzertechnologies.com Plyzer Intelligence: www.plyzerintelligence.com Plyzer App: www.plyzer.com Sales enquiries can be directed to:In Europe:Susana León - susana.leon@plyzer.comIn North America: Alexi Chatzilias - alexi@plyzer.com

Plyzer Intelligence



