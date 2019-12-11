Fuel City 20 Year Anniversary

20 Cent Fountain Drinks

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The press and public are invited to the twentieth anniversary of Fuel City through the whole month of December at the Dallas location 801 S Riverfront Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207. In celebration, all customers will be treated to 20 cent fountain drinks along with discounted gas that maintains the well-known Fuel City quality.

With a history rooted in the DFW metroplex, we look back on our twenty years of excellent service with pride. With this celebration, we look forward to the continued growth, success and relationships with the cities we call home. Fuel City Fans can experience the amenities they’ve come to know and love over the last twenty years, on top of these excellent deals. Stop on in to participate in 20 cent fountain drinks and reduced gas prices in Dallas.

For our newer guests, you can see what the Fuel City family is all about at www.fuelcity.com. There you will find the award-winning tacos, family-friendly ranch, and a variety of five-star car washes. When you come to love the Fuel City experience as much as we have, don’t forget to use the hashtags #FCD20years and #20yearsold for a chance to be featured on our social media channels.

About John Benda: The founder of Fuel City is honored by his Texas roots. Priding himself on a family-owned company with a connection to the community. Dallas native, John Benda has worked in the convenience store business since the early eighties. Taking all his experience, John created his dream of the Fuel City brand in 1995. Since then, along with his son-in-law Joseph Bickham, John has expanded his reach across the metroplex. His goal is to continue to bring an all-encompassing, destination style experience to his customers.

Where Dreams Come True!



