Where Dreams Come True… In Cedar Hill opening soon

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The press and public are invited to the opening of Fuel City Cedar Hill on 11/15/2019. The main store, car wash, drive-thru Taqueria, and Little Caesars pizza shop will open to the public late morning this coming Friday. The store is located at 1107 N Hwy 67 Cedar Hill, TX 75104. Customers will be treated to free car washes at our famous Car Wash during our opening celebration.

To the delight of the surrounding community, Fuel City Tacos is opening its newest location in Cedar Hill. Fuel City Fans can experience the amenities they have come to know and love over the last twenty years at another convenient location. Fuel City is more than just a gas station, it is home to Texas’s number one rated taco and other unique features that make it a true Texas destination. With a history rooted in the DFW metroplex, we look forward to the continued growth, success and relationships with the cities we call home.

For our newer guests, you can see what the Fuel City family is all about at www.fuelcity.com. There you will find information on our award-winning tacos, family-friendly ranch, and many five-star car wash reviews and information. We hope you come to love the Fuel City experience, as much as we have. Fuel City has been called “Texas in a Nutshell”.

About John Benda: The founder of Fuel City celebrates his Texas roots, priding himself on a family-owned company with a connection to the community. Dallas native John Benda has worked in the convenience store business since the early eighties. Taking all his experience, the Fuel City brand was born in 1995. Since then, along with his son-in-law Joseph Bickham, Fuel City has expanded across the DFW metroplex. Fuel City’s goal is to stand apart as a true “destination” experience by offering the best service and highest quality products to its customers.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.