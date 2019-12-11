Marty Brounstein, Acclaimed Author, Kicks off Valley of the Sun Speaking Series Winter 2020 for Inspiring Holocaust Book

Author Marty Brounstein Marty speaking

The author will be returning to the Greater Phoenix Area for presentation events to keep sharing his inspirational story of courage, compassion, and rescue.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the growing acts of hate and violence in this country, how do we remember the good we can instill? Acclaimed author, Marty Brounstein sees a way to bring the best in the world and is on a journey to bring hopeful messages to people. Many people often find themselves living in despair without any hope as they see no more good. But, Brounstein believes we can believe in the best of ourselves. His book, “Two Among the Righteous Few: A Story of Courage in the Holocaust”, is a true story that sparks the positive for people to hope, connect, and make a positive difference. It is a story that is oh so relevant due to the vast state of divisiveness in our country and he is making sure the story and its messages are being told to people all throughout.

“With the high amount of political discord and the growing acts of hate and violence in our country today, messages that reinforce such positive values as care, respect, and unity resonate strongly with people. These are messages that provide hope rather than despair, so relevant for today,” states Marty Brounstein.

Now into his 9th year of a journey of sharing an inspirational story of courage, compassion, and rescue, San Francisco Bay Area storyteller and Brounstein is coming to the Valley of the Sun from mid January through mid March to continue telling this remarkable story here. It is conveyed through his book “Two Among the Righteous Few: A Story of Courage in the Holocaust”.

Marty is the humble messenger for a Righteous Christian couple from the Netherlands named Frans and Mien Wijnakker, whose heroic rescue efforts saved the lives of over two dozen Jews. Their courage and compassion provide a positive and moving story amidst the horrific tragedy known as the Holocaust, with lessons for our lives today. Marty also has a meaningful personal connection to this story, which he reveals in his engaging storytelling presentation.

“Two Among the Righteous Few: A Story of Courage in the Holocaust” has certainly touched many hearts and has given Brounstein recognition. Brounstein recently one, the Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Holocaust Book - 2019” for his Holocaust novel. In addition, he first received the prestigious honor of the Jefferson Award on August 26, 2019, which recognizes those who perform acts of public service and good in America.

This award came from the San Francisco CBS media partner and was given to him for his work yet again on, “Two Among the Righteous Few: A Story of Courage in the Holocaust.” The Jefferson Awards Foundation, also known as Multiplying Good, is a nonprofit organization that recognizes people who perform acts of public service and good in America. It was founded in 1972 by Jacqueline Onassis, Senator Robert Taft Jr., and Sam Beard.

With all the accolades Brounstein has received for his book, such presentations and discussions are in demand. For the upcoming series, Marty will be in several school classrooms to facilitate book discussion sessions with students who have already read his book. Plus, he will present his Making a Positive Difference program with a couple of workplaces. For the general public, he is doing five storytelling presentation events in the Valley to introduce people to this inspirational story. He recently garnered the Jefferson Award in recognition of the service he has been doing with this story and its relevant lessons for all our lives today. Marty’s work has impacted many lives and these story presentations are ones you won’t want to miss.

------------------------------------------

PUBLIC EVENTS

* Wednesday, January 22 at 7:00 p.m.

Dobson High School, in Lecture Hall

1501 W. Guadalupe Rd.

Mesa, AZ 85202

* Sunday, January 26 at 2:00 p.m.

Chandler Public Library, downtown main library

22 S. Delaware Street

Chandler, AZ 85225

* Tuesday, February 11, potluck dinner at 6 p.m., presentation at 7 p.m.

West Valley Christian Fellowship Church

12649 N. 105TH Ave.

Sun City, AZ 85351

* Sunday, February 23 at 2:30 p.m.

Stepping Stones of Hope Fundraising Event

at First United Methodist Church, Asbury Hall

5610 Central Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85012

Tickets for the fundraising event: $10 adults, $5 students

Purchase tickets online at www.steppingstonesofhope.org or call

602.264.7520

* Sunday, March 1 at 10:30 a.m.

Temple Chai

4645 E. Marilyn Road

Phoenix, AZ 85032





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.