Sweet Megan Bakery Expands Into Wegmans

Creator of delicious premium allergen-free, gluten-free, vegan cookie dough grows retail presence

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, December 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sweet Megan Bakery , maker of delicious, premium allergen-free cookie dough created with wholesome ingredients and free from gluten, preservatives, artificial flavors and the top eight allergens, is pleased to announce increased retail presence with availability in all Wegmans stores. The stores will carry six-ounce jars of Sweet Megan edible and bake-able cookie dough in three flavors, chocolate chip, sugar and chocolate chip brownie.Sweet Megan Bakery was founded by Pattie Lerner, who first began baking gluten-free items at home to meet the needs of her own family. Just two years later after rave reviews among friends and family, she launched a line of edible and bake-able cookie dough so others could safely enjoy great-tasting gluten-free, top eight allergen-free, vegan treats. Sweet Megan products has been available online as well as in select retail locations, and this expansion takes the brand into one of the premier supermarket chains in the industry.“I am excited and honored to be bringing Sweet Megan cookie dough into such a revered and admired grocery chain,” says Pattie Lerner, founder of Sweet Megan Bakery. “Sweet Megan cookie dough is a perfect option for anyone with an on-the-go lifestyle, active kids, athletes, and anyone looking for a great-tasting snack they feel good about eating. Sweet Megan products taste so great everyone will love it, allergies or not!”Sweet Megan cookie dough is a delicious gluten-free, vegan, allergen-free treat made from wholesome ingredients that can be safely enjoyed straight from the jar or baked for a few minutes into a delicious batch of cookies. Sweet Megan cookie dough does not contain anything artificial - no preservatives, no gums, no dyes, no artificial flavors and no hydrogenated oils – and are certified Non-GMO, certified gluten-free and Kosher. Sweet Megan Premium Cookie Dough is available in a variety of sizes in formats and in three scrumptious flavors, Chocolate Chip, Sugar Cookie and Chocolate Chip Brownie.For more information about Sweet Megan Bakery, please visit sweetmeganbakery.com. To stay up to date on other news and information from Sweet Megan Bakery like the company's Facebook page, and follow Sweet Megan Bakery on Twitter and Instagram.About Sweet Megan BakerySweet Megan Bakeryoffers delicious, premium allergen-free foods that are created with wholesome ingredients and free from gluten, preservatives, artificial flavors and the top eight allergens. Sweet Megan products are available online and at select retail locations. For more information, visit sweetmeganbakery.com.###



