Bravas, the leading Luxury Technology Integrator, strengthens Board of Directors and names a Chief Marketing Officer

Bravas announced that David Kenyon joins its Board of Directors and Nigel Dessau is joining the executive team as newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer.

OVERLAND PARK, KS, USA, December 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bravas , the nation’s leading luxury technology integrator, today announced David Kenyon had joined its Board of Directors and that Nigel Dessau will be joining the company’s executive team in the newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer. Their appointments follows the announcement this year of Bravas LLC, www.bravas.com , which was built by bringing together 15 of the country’s leading providers of technologies into custom-built luxury homes and offices.Bravas is based in Overland Park, Kansas, with locations in 12 states, annual revenues around $75 million, and a team of more than 285 professionals including designers, engineers, installers, technicians and programmers that have earned hundreds of industry awards and certifications. In 2018, Bravas locations collectively completed more than 3,500 residential and commercial projects.“Having created the leading national brand to transform the customer technology integration marketplace, we now need to expand our Board and accelerate our marketing,” said Ryan Anderson, chief executive officer of Bravas. “Both David and Nigel bring great experience and a track record of building sales and marketing muscle and capability to help transform us into a national brand.”David Kenyon is the President and CEO at Elevate Semiconductor with a track record of success in generating profitable growth, transforming sales teams, and building winning marketing campaigns within highly competitive global businesses. Building on his MBA from Harvard, David used his analytical and strategic skill set to create innovative solutions to complex sales and marketing challenges, driving extraordinary results in a short time span at companies including AMD, Avaya and Renderstorm.“I am excited to join the Board of Bravas and be part of their journey,” said David. “As an audiophile and user of home technologies, I understand how important it is for both consumers and businesses to partner with companies that not only understand these technologies, but can do high quality installations on time and on budget.”Nigel Dessau has been the Chief Marketing Officer for multiple technology companies from start-ups to Fortune 500. He has led business product marketing and product management teams for over 25 years, starting at IBM. Since IBM, he has been CMO at StorageTek, AMD, Stratus Technologies as well as a fractional CMO for numerous start-ups in both B2B and B2C businesses.“We all want to live and work in beautiful spaces, but we need them to be smart spaces too,” said Nigel. “Bravas is uniquely positioned to consolidate and transform the luxury technology integration market to make this possible across a national footprint. As a Chief Marketing Officer, one of the most exciting things you can do is be part of a team transforming an industry.”About BravasBRAVAS is a leading national technology integrator that provides Beautiful Places and Smart Spaces for where their customers live, work, and play. Focused on the luxury market, BRAVAS completes more than 3,500 residential and commercial projects across the US every year.Website: www.bravas.com Contact: Nigel Dessau, nigel.dessau@bravas.com



