Verve Systems Announces iVBars to Host Verve Professional Athlete Ambassadors at Dallas Area Locations December 14, 2019

Verve Ambassador Daniel Hernandez Verve Ambassador Maurisa Goldston Verve Ambassador Eric Warfield

No one knows performance and wellness better than our Verve Athletic Ambassadors, and iVBars is the perfect location for us offer our Verve products.” — Tim "TK" Klund, CEO Verve Systems LLC

DALLAS, TEXAS, US, December 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verve Systems, LLC (Verve) and iVBars, Inc. (iVBars) are announcing that several Verve Athletic Ambassadors will be visiting three Dallas Metroplex area iVBars locations; (Mansfield, Rockwall, Addison) on Saturday, December 14th. Former NFL players Antonio Rodriguez and Eric Warfield, as well as former MLS FC Dallas Daniel Hernandez will be joined by current LFL star and model Maurisa Goldston. Verve is a leading performance and wellness brand offering myriad CBD products in Athletic, Veteran and Neuro formulations, and iVBars Inc. is the premier US intravenous wellness company with 25 locations nationally and expanding.The iVBars Mansfield facility will host former NFL player Antonio Rodriguez and LFL star Maurisa Goldston from 10am-11am. The iVBars Rockwall location will host former Dallas FC MLS Daniel Hernandez from noon-1pm, The iVBars Addison location will host former NFL player Eric Warfield from 2-3pm. Those who have preregistered for iVBars treatments will be granted first opportunity to participate in discussions with the athletes and Verve CEO Tim “TK” Klund. They will learn about Verve wellness products while obtaining autographs, and receive iVBars treatments.“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with iVBars to further develop our strategy of educating people about CBD, while expanding our brand reach and distribution. While we maintain a robust direct e-commerce business at https://verveforever.com/ , this opportunity to provide additional performance wellness options at iVBars in the Dallas metroplex area is perfect for both our companies,” says Tim “TK” Klund, CEO of Verve Systems, LLC.“No one knows performance and wellness better than our Verve Athletic Ambassadors, and iVBars is the perfect location for us offer our Verve products. Their world-class facilities offer wellness, recovery and fitness options for customers. Their focus on offering only the best individualized treatment options fits perfectly with our own goals of performance and wellness”, added Klund.Verve currently offers CBD tinctures and cremes along with athletic tapes and patches for direct application to specific body areas. Verve has also recently launched Vitality by Verve, a CBD and plant based stem cell and natural minerals skin care line. Current R&D includes additional phytocannabinoid exploration, with additional product types currently in production.Since 2015 iVBars growth has been explosive. They have developed a whole new product category and they offer premium and customizable intravenous vitamin administration in all their locations. iVBars utilizes safe medical technology as well as spa amenities across the US.“iVBars customers are interested in optimizing their ability to recover, rehydrate and gain vitamin advantages quickly,” said Aaron Keith, CEO of iVBars, Inc. “Our products are for individuals seeking to support their overall health and well-being. Offering Verve CBD products is the perfect solution for our customers. Verve has made a significant impact in the performance wellness and athletic markets quickly…” “Their product offering is top-notch with significant R&D spend and powerful marketing which is an undeniable and compelling advantage for us,” added Keith.About Verve Systems, LLCVerve Systems, LLC is a Veteran-owned performance wellness company offering the highest quality 100% American farm grown and responsibly manufactured CBD hemp extracts naturally containing a full spectrum of phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial hemp compounds. The company also offers additional nutrient based products to enhance human performance, rest, recovery and optimization. Learn more at: https://verveforever.com About iVBars, Inc.Headquartered in Dallas, TX, iVBars Inc., is the premier intravenous wellness company offering more than a dozen different vitamin and mineral cocktails offering nutrients that enter the bloodstream immediately. The company conducts business through 25 company-operated retail locations under the iVBars brand. Learn more at: http://www.ivbars.com/ ###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.