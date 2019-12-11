KenSci achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Attestation and ISO 27001 Certification

The recognition was awarded to KenSci for its Information Security management system used to protect all the assets in Software as a Service (SaaS) offerings

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, December 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- KenSci , a machine learning and AI platform for healthcare, announced its completion of Service Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 Examination and obtaining ISO/IEC 27001:2013 highlighting the company’s commitment to data security. The SOC 2 Type 2 attestation and ISO 27001 certification allows KenSci to provide independent validation that their processes and controls operate effectively over time to meet the SOC2 standards for Security and Confidentiality. ISO/IEC 27001 is an information security standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).Commenting on the achievement, Ankur Teredesai, co-founder & CTO said, “In an industry, especially like healthcare, where patient information and security is of the utmost importance, our customers expect the highest standard of security and protection of their data. This includes information security policies and governance procedures. With the SOC 2 Type 2 report and the ISO 27001 Certification, we are cementing our commitment to ensure that patient data is protected and KenSci continues to uphold the standards of security best practices in the industry.”The security audit examinations looked into various operational aspects including security and access controls, business continuity, risk management, system operations, change management, and other security practices adopted by KenSci while operating its Machine Learning Risk Prediction offerings in environments owned and operated by them.SOC 2 audit, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is specifically designed for service providers storing customer data in the cloud. SOC2 Type 1 audit evaluates and reports on the design of controls put into operation as a point in time while SOC 2 Type 2 audit affirms the operational effectiveness of those controls over a period of timeISO/IEC 27001 requires that an organization be systematic in examining its information security risks, implement a coherent and comprehensive suite of information security controls; and adopt an overarching management process to ensure that the security controls continue to meet the organization's information security needs on an ongoing basis.In addition to these examinations, KenSci has also been recognized to meet the requirements of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act Security Rule of 2003 (“HIPAA”) and the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act (“HITECH”).About KenSciKenSci's machine learning powered risk prediction platform helps healthcare providers and payers intervene early by identifying clinical, financial and operational risk to save costs and lives. KenSci's platform is engineered to ingest, transform and integrate healthcare data across clinical, claims, and patient generated sources. A library of pre-built models and modular solutions allows KenSci's ML platform to integrate into existing workflows. With Explainable AI models for healthcare , KenSci is making risk based prediction more efficient and accountable.KenSci was incubated at University of Washington's Center for Data Science at UW Tacoma and designed on the cloud with help from Microsoft's Azure4Research grant program. KenSci is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Singapore and Hyderabad. For more information, visit www.kensci.com Media contacts:Abhilash Kumar, Director of Marketing+91 98458 72451abhi@kensci.com



