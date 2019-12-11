Issued by Ideagen

Addiko Group in audit project with Ideagen

Addiko Logo

The specialist Consumer and SME banking group will roll out Ideagen’s internal auditing tool, Pentana Audit, across five Central and Eastern European countries

Ideagen Plc (LSE:AIM:IDEA)

We are pleased to be working with both Ideagen and its Pentana Audit software which we believe will bring further benefits and efficiencies to our internal auditing activities going forward.”
— Ingrid Mickl, of Addiko Bank

NOTTINGHAM, NOTTINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Addiko Group is to work with software firm Ideagen in a cross-border auditing project through several Central and Eastern European countries.

Headquartered in Vienna, Addiko - a specialist Consumer and SME banking group – will launch Ideagen’s Pentana Audit software across its operations in Austria, Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Serbia and Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Pentana Audit is Ideagen’s flagship internal auditing software and is used by major financial institutions including the likes of Bank of New York Mellon, Rothschild and Co., Riyad Bank, Sainsbury’s Bank, BDO and Commerzbank.

Addiko will adopt the Pentana Audit solution for several specific auditing tasks, including risk-based audit planning, deficiency management and comprehensive reporting.

Ingrid Mickl, of Addiko Bank, said: “We are pleased to be working with both Ideagen and its Pentana Audit software which we believe will bring further benefits and efficiencies to our internal auditing activities going forward.

“The unique level of reconfigurability available in the software is considered by many in the internal auditing arena to be a game-changer, enabling audit teams to mirror their own audit methodology within the system.

“We believe that Pentana Audit will modernise and digitally streamline our internal auditing efforts, and help to improve the level of risk-based auditing across our entire operations.”

Addiko Bank is a consumer and SME specialist banking group, having repositioned itself to focus on its consumer business and SME lending activities as well as payment services.

Colin Smith, Head of Ideagen’s Audit, Risk and Compliance division, said: “We are delighted to welcome Addiko Bank to our ever-growing Pentana Audit client list, which includes internal auditing teams working for some of the world’s largest financial institutions.

“Pentana Audit is the only truly ’off-the-shelf’, fully configurable and fully integrated, single database Audit Management system available anywhere in the world today. It is available in 14 different languages and has been implemented by internal audit teams operating in over 75 countries worldwide.

“This project with Addiko Bank is yet another testament to the strength of the software, and in Ideagen’s expertise, and we are delighted to welcome Addiko Bank to our extensive customer base.”
www.ideagen.com
www.ideagen.com/products/pentana-audit
www.addiko.com

Joe O'Brien
Ideagen
+44 1629 699100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Joe O'Brien
Ideagen
+44 1629 699100
Share This Story

Colin Smith Headshot Cropped

Ideagen Corporate Logo

Company Details
Ideagen
Ergo House, Mere Way, Ruddington Fields Business Park
Nottingham
NG11 6JS
United Kingdom
+441629699100
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Ideagen is a UK-headquartered, global technology company quoted on the London Stock Exchange AIM market (Ticker: IDEA.L). The Group provides software and services to organisations operating within highly regulated industries such as aviation, banking and finance, life science, healthcare and manufacturing with its main operational premises spread throughout the UK, EU, US, Middle East and SE Asia. With an excellent portfolio of software products including Q-Pulse, Coruson, Pentana Audit, Pentana Risk and PleaseReview, Ideagen helps its clients reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, strengthen compliance and oversight and anticipate and manage every detail of risk. Currently, more than 5,000 organisations use Ideagen's products including seven of the top 10 UK accounting firms, all of the top aerospace and defence companies and 75% of the world's leading pharmaceutical firms. Ideagen's diverse and varied customer base includes many well-known, global brands such as British Airways, Aggreko, BAE, Ryanair, US Navy, KLM, BBVA, Bank of New York, Commerzbank, Meggitt, Heineken, Johnson Matthey, Haeco Group and Commerzbank. As well as this, Ideagen counts 180 hospitals across the UK and US amongst its client base. Ideagen directly employs more than 530 members of staff and touches every continent globally. What sets Ideagen apart? Ownership - UK AIM public listed company - Ideagen PLC - IDEA Accreditations - ISO 9001:2015; 14001 & 27001 certified Employees - Over 530 employees and a global Partner Network Customers - 5,000 companies using the Ideagen suite of products globally Support - Based in the UK, US and Asia, we provide 24/7 support 1993 - Year of formation

http://www.ideagen.com

More From This Author
Addiko Group in audit project with Ideagen
Vietjet Air becomes latest airline to enhance aviation safety management with Ideagen
Ideagen Launches New Version of its Enterprise Risk Management Software, Pentana Risk
View All Stories From This Author