Programmable Automation Controllers Feature Dual Core ARM processors and new HMI features

WALPOLE, MA, USA, December 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Electronic Industries (UEI) today announced the release of its 4th generation stand-alone and embedded controllers. The UEIPAC G4 features an ARM i.MX6 dual core processor. The new ARM processor provides 5 times the CPU horsepower than previous versions of the UEIPAC system. The new unit is also the first UEIPAC series controller with an HMI interface including HDMI and touchscreen interface capability. In addition, the new UEIPAC offers a M.2 slot, allowing customers to install a wide variety of peripherals including WIFI, CELL/GSM and Solid-state hard drives.The UEIPAC offers an unprecedented combination of flexibility, durability, high performance, and cost effectiveness as a solution for a breadth of data acquisition (DAQ), test, monitoring and control applications. The UEIPAC allows user applications the ability to operate without the cost or additional space required by an external host computer, meaning it is the perfect solution for an embedded system. The G4’s new CPU takes advantage of a modern, secure, and low power dual core SoloX / i.MX6 series ARM processor.UEI offers over 85 different I/O boards including analog input (with up to 24-bit resolution), analog output, digital I/O, avionics (MIL-STD-1553, AFDX, ARINC 429/453/708), serial and CAN communications, counter/timer, quadrature encoder input and more for a wide array of applications. Typical applications include hardware-in-the-loop, avionics simulators, vehicle controllers (manned or unmanned), health usage and monitoring (HUMS), test systems and more. The UEIPAC is also backed by the UEI’s revolutionary 10-year availability guarantee to mitigate obsolescence issues and a standard 3-year hardware warranty.For more information and pricing, please call 508-921-4600, email sales@ ueidaq.com , or visit www.ueidaq.com About United Electronic Industries, IncUEI’s family of rugged chassis and extensive selection of over 85 I/O boards are ideal for simulation, test and data acquisition markets in aerospace, defense, industrial and transportation applications. UEI’s customers include tier 1 aerospace, defense, space and industrial companies, and all branches of the military. UEI’s world class customer support and service enable rapid customer deployment and seamless integration into virtually any popular software environment including LabVIEW, Simulink/MATLAB, .NET, Java as well as C/C++. UEI headquarters is located at 27 Renmar Avenue, Walpole, MA 02081. Additional UEI offices located at Neuer Wall 50, 20354, Hamburg DE and Milton Hall, Ely Road, Milton, Cambridge, CB24 6WZ, UK.

