New High Performance 24 Channel ARINC 429 Board from UEI

UEI's DNx-429-516 I/O Board

WALPOLE, MA, USA, May 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Electronic Industries (UEI) today announced the release of the DNx-429-516 ARINC 429 interface for use with UEI’s Cube and RACKtangle chassis. With 24 RX and 16 TX channels coupled to a high-performance FPGA, the board provides unprecedented flexibility to record, playback, process, and test their ARINC-429 traffic.The DNx-529-516 board supports high speed (100 kHz) and low speed (12.5 kHz) operation, selectable on a channel by channel basis. The channel speed can be set to frequencies other than 100 and 12.5 kHz to support legacy devices that “push” the ARINC 429 standard.256 word FIFOs on all channels ensure data integrity in both directions. The board includes an ARINC 429 receiver connected to each transmit channel. This allows the application to confirm the correct information has been written to the ARINC 429 bus. The TX drivers on the TX/RX channels can be disabled on a channel-by-channel basis allowing TX channels to function as RX.Channels may transmit asynchronously or based on a hardware-controlled scheduler supporting up to 256 unique schedules. The DNx-429-516 provides a host of helpful filtering capabilities including the ability to only return data from specific labels or from labels whose data has changed since the last read.The included UEIDAQ Framework provides a comprehensive, easy to use API supporting most popular operating systems and programming languages. The DNx-429-516 is also backed by the UEI’s revolutionary 10-year availability guarantee and 3-year warranty.Pricing starts at $7,000 for the DNA-429-516 version and $7,150 for the DNR/DNF-429-516 versions. Call 508-921-4600 or email sales@ueidaq.com for delivery options.For more information, please visit www.ueidaq.com/products/24-channel-arinc-429-interface About United Electronic Industries, IncUEI’s family of rugged chassis and extensive selection of over 85 I/O boards dominates the simulation, test and data acquisition markets in aerospace, defense, industrial and transportation applications. UEI’s customers include tier 1 aerospace, defense, space and industrial companies, and all branches of the military. UEI’s world class customer support and service enable rapid customer deployment and seamless integration into virtually any popular software environment including LabVIEW, Simulink/MATLAB, .NET, Java as well as C/C++. UEI headquarters is located at 27 Renmar Avenue, Walpole, MA 02081. Additional UEI offices located at Neuer Wall 50, 20354 Kaufmannshaus, Hamburg DE and Milton Hall, Ely Road, Milton, Cambridge, CB24 6WZ, UK.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.