Rong360 Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Survey: The Chinese Tourism Consumption of Third-tier Cities Is Conservative

BEIJING, CHINA, December 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently Rong360 Jianpu Technology Inc.(NYSE:JT) survey conducted an in-depth survey on Chinese tourism consumption behavior by means of questionnaire. Through the survey of the travel consumption of the resident population in different cities, we found that the more we live in the cities with low energy level, the more conservative we are in the travel consumption expenditure.As the graph above shows, the third-and fourth-tier cities have the highest proportion of annual travel expenditure of less than 5% of income, accounting for about 11.6%; the third-and fourth-tier cities also have the highest proportion of annual travel expenditure of 5-10% of income, accounting for about 48.84%.In third and fourth tier cities, 93% of people spend less than a fifth of their income on annual travel.Relatively speaking, in the past year, tourism expenditure accounted for more than one-fifth of the total expenditure, the largest proportion of first-tier cities, the proportion of 20%. Nearly half of people in second-tier cities spend 10-20 per cent of their income on travel each year.That is to say, the third-and fourth-tier cities resident population in the income less than the first-and second-tier cities, in tourism spending and investment is also relatively small. In first-tier cities, 20% of people are more likely to spend a fifth or more of their income looking for "poetry and distance" .Similarly, in the choice of destination, the group living in the first-tier cities also shows a different personality from other cities.A survey of travel destination data, found that despite the impact of new ways of disseminating information, there have been a number of Internet hotpots in recent years but most of the respondents' travel destinations do not go after the popular sites too much. No matter what level of city you live in, the choice of the next destination will always remain between 16% and 20%, and the lower the city energy level, the lower the proportion.In contrast, the traditional hot spots are still the preferred destinations for most people when planning their trips, a trend that is more pronounced in second, third and fourth-tier cities. In the first-tier cities, 40.48% of the population chose to go to the minority scenic spots, with a slight advantage of 1.19% over the traditional popular scenic spots (39.29%).Second-tier cities are different from third-tier cities in terms of the cost of a single trip.According to the survey, most people in first-and third-and fourth-tier cities spent 3,000-5,000 RMB on travel during the recent National Day holiday, accounting for 28.57% and 32.56% respectively.Compared with first-and third-and fourth-tier cities, 27.5% of people in second-tier cities spent between 1,000 and 3,000 RMB on travel.During the "National Day " period, the proportion of people spending less than 5,000 RMB on travel in firs-tier cities, 23rd and 4th-tier cities was about 50% ; the proportion of people spending less than 10,000 RMB was 78.6% (first-tier) , 85% (second-tier) and 87.2% (third-tier) respectively.As you can see, most people didn't spend more than 10,000 RMB on a single trip.



