Plyzer Technologies Inc ( PLYZ/OTCQB) signs new SAAS client in the sportswear industry : Le Coq Sportif Espana SA

Plyzer Technologies continues to build sales momentum with new client signings for its business analytics platform Plyzer Intelligence

Plyzer Technologies Inc (OTCQB:PLYZ)

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plyzer Technologies is pleased to announce Le Coq Sportif España SA, a French producer ofathletic shoes, activewear, and sporting accessories, as a new SAAS customer for its PlyzerIntelligence platform. Le Coq Sportif España had around €15 million in revenues in2018. The company is a subsidiary of Airesis SA, based in Switzerland.Known for manufacturing cycling, tennis, soccer, and rugby sportswear, last year the brand with therooster trademark, became the French national rugby team official uniform maker thus increasing itsinternational awareness.More information can be found by visiting https://www.lecoqsportif.com/ “We are proud to announce and welcome Le Coq Sportif as a new client. We are excited to work with a global brand like Le Coq Sportif. We look forward to helping them execute their game plan in using big data and business analytics ." said Luis Pallares, founder and CEO of Plyzer Corporation Inc.About PlyzerPlyzer Technologies Inc. is a provider of custom, real-time, cloud-based business intelligencesolutions for brands to analyze critical online price and market data. Plyzer's highlycustomizable dashboard enables country, regional and local sales, production and logisticsoperations to adapt to prevailing market conditions quickly. The Company's technology is alsobeing used to provide real-time price comparison reporting to the consumer market. Thesesolutions are both driven by Plyzer's proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.Plyzer Technologies has offices in Barcelona, Spain and Toronto, Canada.Plyzer Technologies securities are traded through the facilities of the OTCQB market under thesymbol PLYZ.For more information about:Plyzer Technologies: www.plyzertechnologies.com Plyzer Intelligence: www.plyzerintelligence.com Plyzer App: plyzer.comSales enquiries can be directed to:In Europe:lluispallares@plyzer.comIn North America: Alexi Chatzilias - alexi@plyzer.com

Plyzer Intelligence



