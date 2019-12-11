Plyzer Technologies Inc ( PLYZ/OTCQB) signs new SAAS client in the sportswear industry : Le Coq Sportif Espana SA
Plyzer Technologies continues to build sales momentum with new client signings for its business analytics platform Plyzer Intelligence
Plyzer Technologies Inc (OTCQB:PLYZ)TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plyzer Technologies is pleased to announce Le Coq Sportif España SA, a French producer of
athletic shoes, activewear, and sporting accessories, as a new SAAS customer for its Plyzer
Intelligence platform. Le Coq Sportif España had around €15 million in revenues in
2018. The company is a subsidiary of Airesis SA, based in Switzerland.
Known for manufacturing cycling, tennis, soccer, and rugby sportswear, last year the brand with the
rooster trademark, became the French national rugby team official uniform maker thus increasing its
international awareness.
More information can be found by visiting https://www.lecoqsportif.com/
“We are proud to announce and welcome Le Coq Sportif as a new client. We are excited to work with a global brand like Le Coq Sportif. We look forward to helping them execute their game plan in using big data and business analytics." said Luis Pallares, founder and CEO of Plyzer Corporation Inc.
About Plyzer
Plyzer Technologies Inc. is a provider of custom, real-time, cloud-based business intelligence
solutions for brands to analyze critical online price and market data. Plyzer's highly
customizable dashboard enables country, regional and local sales, production and logistics
operations to adapt to prevailing market conditions quickly. The Company's technology is also
being used to provide real-time price comparison reporting to the consumer market. These
solutions are both driven by Plyzer's proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning
technologies.
Plyzer Technologies has offices in Barcelona, Spain and Toronto, Canada.
Plyzer Technologies securities are traded through the facilities of the OTCQB market under the
symbol PLYZ.
For more information about:
Plyzer Technologies: www.plyzertechnologies.com
Plyzer Intelligence: www.plyzerintelligence.com
Plyzer App: plyzer.com
Sales enquiries can be directed to:
In Europe:lluispallares@plyzer.com
In North America: Alexi Chatzilias - alexi@plyzer.com
