Solar Stock Solar Integrated Roofing, Inc. (OTC: $SIRC) Reporting Record Revenues

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC) announces the company generated record revenues of approximately $1.2 million for the month of November

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solar Stock Solar Integrated Roofing, Inc. (OTC: $SIRC) Reports Record RevenuesFor the Month of November- generated record revenues of approximately $1.2 million(Investorideas.com Newswire ) and RenewableEnergyStocks.com breaking news - Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTCPINK: SIRC), an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally, announced today that the company, despite the seasonally slow time of year, generated record revenues of approximately $1.2 million for the month of November. Adding pro forma revenue from our most recent acquisition of Milholland, the company generated more than $2.2 million in revenues. That represents an approximate 18% increase over the October numbers.David Massey, CEO of SIRC, commented, “despite the seasonally slow time of the year, SIRC had record revenues in November of more than $1.2 million in revenue not including approximately one million in pro forma revenue from our most recent acquisition of Milholland.”Commenting further, Massey said, “we continue to build our organization on a platform of profitability creating value for our shareholders. We anticipate receiving approval for the up listing of our shares to the OTCQB very soon.”About Solar Integrated Roofing CorporationSolar Integrated Roofing Corporation is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. For more information, please visit:Forward-Looking Statements:Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.Contact:Marlena LeBrunApprocach760-566-9116marlenalebrun@gmail.comDisclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. Disclosure : this news release featuring SIRC is a paid for news release on Investorideas.com ( $750)More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.comGlobal investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp RenewableEnergyStocks.com: investing ideas in renewable energy stocksLike Renewable Energy Stocks? View our Renewable Energy Stocks DirectoryGet News Alerts on Renewable Energy Stocks



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.