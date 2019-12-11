Project Golf Receives $25,000 Donation From Heritage Classic Foundation

Host organization for the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage donates money to Myrtle Beach-based grow the game initiative

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, US, December 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project Golf , a Myrtle Beach-based initiative dedicated to growing the game of golf by increasing access to facilities and quality instruction, has received a $25,000 donation from the Heritage Classic Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit that is the host organization for the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.The money donated to Project Golf was raised at the Congressional Cup, a two-day event recognizing members of Congress who have been instrumental in the tournament’s success.“We are thankful for The Heritage Classic Foundation’s decision to donate $25,000 to Project Golf,” said Bill Golden, Founder of Project Golf and CEO of Golf Tourism Solutions. “The values of Project Golf mirror those of the Heritage Classic Foundation, and we look forward to using the money to help foster an enduring relationship between new players and the game we all love.”Project Golf, a 501 (c)(3) not for profit, removes barriers to entry into golf, introducing players to local facilities and providing quality instruction. In addition to bringing new players to the game, Project Golf’s mission includes the support of Veteran golf programs, an effort that will be aided by the organization’s new facility at Barefoot Resort & Golf, one of the nation’s Top 100 Resorts, according to Golf Magazine.Project Golf launched its “Introduction to Golf” series in the summer of 2019, bringing 200 new people to the course and keeping them engaged in the game after the six-week program ended.“This is probably the only place you can go and be in a group of people who are just like yourself, and the coaches understand that,” Linda Drye said after participating in the “Introduction to Golf” series.For more information, go to ProjectGolf.org About Heritage Classic Foundation: The Heritage Classic Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving lives throughout the state of South Carolina. As the host organization of the PGA TOUR’s RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing, millions of dollars generated from ticket sales and sponsorships are distributed to charitable organizations that enhance the quality of life for our citizens. Since it was founded in 1987, the Foundation has donated more than $43 million to people in need. For more information, call (843) 671-2448, visit www.heritageclassicfoundation.com or Facebook (Heritage Classic Foundation) and Twitter (@HCFGolf).



