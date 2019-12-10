EMQ–the world’s leading massively scalable MQTT broker selected and deployed by the Electricity Exchange – Ireland’s premier Demand Technologies Provider.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Limerick, Silicon Valley and Hangzhou, China: As digitalization of services and IoT continues its explosive growth across the world, autonomous vehicles, drones and innovative enterprise systems seek a more efficient, secure and faster communication mechanism. Companies are continuously turning to MQTT – and specifically EMQ – for secure and stable enterprise class solutions.The Electricity Exchange has harnessed this power and architecture to provide its customers with world class On Demand Energy solutions that provide industrial and enterprise customers with additional control and smart savings on power usage.“The challenges that Ireland’s electricity system faces, as a global leader at the forefront of renewable energy integration, necessitates the development of a dynamic Smart Grid that interacts with consumers in real-time to provide system security. Electricity Exchange is committed to making Ireland a Smart Grid exemplar, by developing technologies that reduce the time it takes consumer’s equipment to respond to system events from the order of minutes to just milliseconds. By integrating with EMQ’s “EMQ X Enterprise edition” enables us to manage our customer deployed devices and communication in a much faster, secure and reliable way”. said Paddy Finn, Managing Director of Electricity Exchange.“We are delighted to be selected by Paddy and his team at Electricity Exchange. The Utilities and Electricity supply markets are under enormous pressure to transform through digitalization and the Electricity Exchange represents a company that through technology is at the forefront of this transformation and is providing methodical decision making back to the customer. By selecting the world’s leading provider of MQTT based technologies Electricity Exchange has joined a large and credible list of customers from many IOT vertical markets that require fast, reliable and secure messaging solutions and we are delighted to serve them” said Hong Bao, C.O.O of Hangzhou EMQ Technologies.About EMQ: Founded in 2012, the Hangzhou EMQ Technologies Co. Ltd. mission was to create a massively scalable, open, MQTT-based message broker. EMQ X Broker Open Source was released in 2013, and is deployed in millions of IoT-connected devices worldwide. EMQ X Enterprise is the commercial version that offers a highly extensible, feature-rich security software suite, as well as world-class support deployed to support tens of millions of devices.EMQ is headquartered in Hangzhou, China, and has additional sales offices in Europe and Silicon Valley, California. The company has 50 employees and continues to grow rapidly.Please visit our website http://www.emqx.io/ for further information. To contact the team, email sales@emqx.io or call Dylan Kennedy, VP of Global Operations, at +1 (408) 476-1873.About Electricity Exchange: Founded in Limerick, Ireland in 2012 Electricity Exchange is a leading provider of Demand Response Technologies and Services. As part of our Demand Side Unit service, we deploy our latest technologies to deliver additional revenue directly to commercial and industrial electricity consumers’ bottom line. These technologies enable our clients to support the electricity system with minimal impact on their business. The Electricity Exchange Virtual Power Station pays clients for simply making themselves available to reliably provide support when required. In 2019 Electricity Exchange won the Deloitte Fast 50 which puts them as Ireland's fastest growing tech company.Please visit our website www.electricityexchange.ie for further information. To contact the team, email info@electricityexchange.ie



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.