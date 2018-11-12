EMQ – Provider of IoT Messaging Platform – exhibits at IoT Tech Expo North America. Santa Clara – November 26/27 2018
Silicon Valley and Hangzhou, China:
As IoT continues its explosive growth across the world, from autonomous vehicles to smart home devices, from Smart City Infrastructure to telecom grade IoT solutions, enterprise systems seek a more efficient, secure and faster communication mechanism. Companies are continuously turning to MQTT – and specifically EMQ – for stable enterprise class solutions.
“We are delighted to be part of the IoT Tech Expo-North America in Santa Clara, CA. Our participation cements a global expansion of EMQ, and will enable us to showcase our solutions and customer wins to the world. EMQ has been deployed globally connecting hundreds of millions of devices across the world – from massive telecom based applications serving millions of end devices, complex payment systems, Media Home Gateway based systems, to autonomous vehicles systems” said Feng Lee, CEO and Founder of EMQ.
“We have demonstrated that we are the go-to solution for MQTT and the only open source provider to offer full MQTT V.5.0 support. We back that up with world class support and consulting services. Our experts will be on hand to have detailed conversations about our solutions and explain how we can help our customers build massively scalable and secure IoT systems. Please come visit us at Booth #395,” said Dylan Kennedy, VP of Global Operations at EMQ.
About EMQ: Founded in 2012, the Hangzhou EMQ Technologies Co., Ltd.’s mission was to create a massively scalable, highly available, MQTT-based message broker. EMQ X Open Source was released in 2013, and is deployed in millions of IoT-connected devices worldwide. EMQ X Enterprise is the commercial version that offers a highly extensible, feature-rich security software suite, as well as world-class support deployed to support tens of millions of devices. EMQ is headquartered in Hangzhou, China, and has offices in Beijing, Frankfurt and Silicon Valley, California.
