CINEFASHION FILM AWARDS 2019 WINNERS

Tommy Davidson & Natasha Leggero hosting the 2019 CFFAS (Photo Credit: Jen Lowery) Zandra Rhodes accepting The Designer Icon Award (Photo Credit: Jen Lowery)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CineFashion Film Awards is excited to announce the winners from it’s 6th annual ceremony which took place December 9th at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. The star studded event included notable attendees such as Chaka Khan, Rachel McCord, Natasha Leggero, Byron Scott, Radha Mitchell, Larry Sanders, Maria Conchita Alonso, Beverly Todd, and many more. The 2019 CFFAS will air on Cinemoi Network January 12th.The evening’s top awards honored Pierre Cardin with The Lifetime Achievement Award, Zandra Rhodes with The Designer Icon Award, Sister Sledge with The Timeless Icon Award, A’kai Littlejohn with The Emerging Designer Award and Jean Watts with The CineSpotlight Award For Emerging Music Artist.See the full list of winners below.Best Fashion Feature Film:Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, DumboFocus Features, Downton AbbeyA film by Alessandro Soetje, Tomorrow and the ButterflyA CORI COPPOLA PRODUCTION A P. DAVID EBERSOLE & TODD HUGHES FILM, HOUSE OF CARDIN — WINNERA Gianni Versace documentary, The Genius of Gianni VersaceBest Fashion Film:North Sails: "La Mer" (Victor Claramunt)Hermes: "Not So Square" (Laura Weaver)NOUVELLE VAGUE (OMAR PERINEAU) — WINNER#GucciEyewear (Adinah Dancyger)L'Oreal: "MARTAN" (Daan Groot)Bally x Champion (Errol Rainey)Best Director for a Fashion Film:Pedro Pontoni (Fashion Bodies: About Limits, Opinions and Warpaint)JJ Torres (Out of the Realms)Gsus Lopez & Cristian Velasco (Lola's Manifesto)Casey Brooks (Stuart Weitzman: "Dare to Daryl")ALEXANDER KAHAN (NON GRATA: EPOCA DORADA) — WINNERBest Director for a Feature Film:Tim Burton (Dumbo)Michael Engler (Downton Abbey)Alessandro Soetje (Tomorrow and the Butterfly)P. DAVID EBERSOLE & TODD HUGHES (HOUSE OF CARDIN) — WINNERSalvatore Zannino & Scott Cardinal (The Genius of Gianni Versace)Best Costume Designer:RYAN ROSEWALL (10 HOURS IN A MOTEL ROOM) — WINNERWesley Madson (Stella McCartney SS19)Colleen Atwood (Dumbo)Anna Robbins (Downton Abbey)Kendal Mae Boyl (Net A Porter: "In the Bank")Best Actor:Yassine El Ouardi (When We Were Strangers)Guido Raguza (Severiano)FRANCESCO CUIZZA (WARRIOR WITH A CROWN) — WINNERAlexander “Sasch” Zverev (ZZegna)Colin Farrell (Dumbo)Matthew Goode (Downton Abbey)Finley Hobbins (Dumbo)Best Actress:MADALINA AIVANOAIE (PRINCESS) — WINNERMadelief Veldhuisen (When We Were Strangers)Nastya Timos (Be Ready)Patricia Peñalver (Out of the Realms)Afra Cuellar (We Mexicans)Bella Hadid (Dazed x Ricardo Tisci)Katty Ukhanova (Escape)Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey)Nico Parker (Dumbo)Best Cinematography for a Fashion Film:Arice (OFFSET)YURI PIRONDI & INES VON BONHORST (THE FUNAMBULIST) — WINNERAlessandro Ubaldi (Olympia)Boldizsar CR (Storm in the Palace)Alexis Cherigny (Early Bird)Tobias Marshall (Film Me)CFFAS 2019 SPONSORS:RYU, Lee World, Chateau de Berne, Beautician CC, Hydra Facial, Azure Med Tech, Davines, OrganiCBD, A Luxe Design, Studio Ahn, Sunder, Kafa Bars, Nutrivista.About: The CineFashion Film Awards, presented by Cinemoi Network is an international fashion film awards show, a live broadcast honoring fashion in film and iconic world-acclaimed dignitaries. Known as one of fashion's most glamorous events, Cinemoi's annual CFFAs event honors fashion-oriented films created by innovation filmmakers, actors, musicians and designers.Cinemoi Television Network is fast-becoming a leader in the film, fashion, and luxury lifestyle industry, delivering exquisite innovative television network content dedicated to curated programming. Including both modern and classic films, fashion films, fashion weeks around the globe, popular talk shows, film festivals, and international lifestyles. The Cinemoi Television Network was created by philanthropist Daphna E. Ziman.Cinémoi: https://www.cinemoi.tv/ CFFA: https://www.cinemoi.tv/cinefashion-film-awards Media Inquiries please contact: Ben Russo Ben@emcbowery.com, Jack Ketsoyan jack@emcbowery.com



