Ladies of the 80’s performs at Tulalip Resort Casino on October 16, 2020 Tulalip Resort Casino - gaming, luxury accommodations, entertainment, and fine dining

Tickets for the Tribute Band go on sale Friday, August 21

TULALIP, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ladies of the 80’s, will rock the stage on October 16, 2020, in the Tulalip Orca Ballroom

It’s non-stop, Vegas-style entertainment when the Ladies of the 80’s hit the Orca Ballroom stage. A feast of the eyes and ears, this musical tribute to the men and women who rocked the stage will be a show you can’t miss. Hits from artists like Madonna, Pat Benatar, Cyndi Lauper, Shania Twain, and Dolly Parton come alive! Show-stopping songs from Michael Jackson, Boy George, Sonny and Cher, Heart, Tiffany, Journey, Stevie Nicks and more will make you feel like you’ve flashed back in time! It’ll keep you at the edge of your seat wondering which mega superstar will turn up next.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 21, at 10a.m., and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or service charge free at the Tulalip Box Office.

About Tulalip Resort Casino

Award-winning Tulalip Resort Casino is the most distinctive gaming, dining, meeting, entertainment and shopping destination in Washington State. The AAA Four-Diamond resort’s world-class amenities have ensured its place on the Condé Nast Traveler Gold and Traveler Top 100 Resorts lists. The property includes 192,000 square feet of gaming excitement; a luxury hotel featuring 370 guest rooms and suites; 30,000 square feet of premier meeting, convention and wedding space; the full-service T Spa; and eight dining venues. It also showcases the intimate Canoes Cabaret and a 3,000-seat amphitheater. Nearby, find the Hibulb Cultural Center and Natural History Preserve, Cabela’s and 130 designer names at the Seattle Premium Outlets. The Resort Casino is conveniently located between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. just off Interstate-5 at exit 200. It is an enterprise of the Tulalip Tribes. For reservations, please call 866.716.7162 or visit us at www.TulalipCasino.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.