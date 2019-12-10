‘Affordable Housing Solutions in America’ Presentation Draws High Praise at the IAAO 2019 Annual Conference

NTLA Executive Director and County Collector in MO, address a looming crisis with real solutions

JUPITER, FL, USA, December 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A packed house came together to celebrate affordable housing solutions at the 85th Annual Conference of the International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO) in Niagara Falls, Ontario. The presentation covered the affordable housing crisis in America, imbuing a renewed concern among IAAO’s constituency, made up of professionals in the fields of property valuation and property tax policy.

Brad Westover, NTLA Executive Director, and Lydia McEvoy, Revenue Collector in Clay County, MO, shared statistics on the devastating lack of affordable housing in America. For every 100 low earning households, there are only 37 rental available units and affordable. The remainder is renting homes they simply cannot afford.

Affordable housing, by definition, is ‘housing which is deemed affordable to those with a median household income or below as rated by the national government or a local government by a recognized housing affordability index.’

Westover did share a growing number of viable solutions through tax sales. "Providing renovated and restored properties back into affordable housing pool is a sweet byproduct of tax sales," said Westover.

“Today, there is not a single state or even city in America that has sufficient affordable housing for the demand required,” exclaimed Westover. “Tax sales provide one more avenue to turn renters into homeowners on an affordable cost basis. Being part of the solution is simply the right thing to do!"

From the perspective of an elected government official on the front lines at the county level, McEvoy shared, “The fundamental goal of every assessor is to achieve a fair and equitable result.”

In addition to serving as a dedicated member of the NTLA Board of Directors, McEvoy also serves on the NTLA Public Relations and Education Committee. “It was a pleasure to discuss the commitment of the NTLA to finding ethical, proactive solutions when rising housing costs start to erode value in a community,” McEvoy concluded.

“Our goal was to bring real solutions to attendees and help them understand the dire need and pushed them to think about being part of the solution,” said Westover. A rapt audience saw examples of successful city-wide programs founded not only to solve the affordable housing crisis but to also help abate homelessness altogether. They included:

• “Tiny Homes” in Detroit, MI;

• “The Block Project” in Seattle, WA;

• “Veterans Community Project” in Kansas City, MO; and,

The presentation concluded with a resounding ovation for Westover and McEvoy in shining a light on the need for affordable housing in America and promoting viable solutions that are working today.

