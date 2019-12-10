Lavi Industries Crowd Control Ropes Bring “The Spirit of America” To Official White House Christmas Tree

Official White House Christmas Tree

VALENCIA, CA, USA, December 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lavi Industries, a leader in public guidance, crowd control systems , and customer flow management, has helped bring the holidays to the White House this season by supplying the gold-toned crowd control ropes that surround and protect the Official White House Christmas Tree in the Blue Room of the White House.Part of a tradition dating back to 1800, more than 25,000 people are expected to tour the White House this season to view the holiday decorations. Also known as the Blue Room Christmas Tree, the White House Christmas tree is the official indoor Christmas tree at the residence of the President of the United States. Due to the high volume of traffic, the White House designers have traditionally placed posts and rope or garland around the tree to protect it. This year, as part of the “Spirit of America” theme, the designers were looking for a gold-colored crowd control rope that would match the adornments of the 18 foot Douglas fir stylishly, while also providing the necessary barrier protection.“The White House wanted a very specific color of gold for their ropes.” Joe Espinoza, Director of Distribution for Lavi Industries recalls, “The Tamis Corporation, responsible for sourcing the ropes, reached out to us because they know that we have the ability to produce colors and designs that other vendors simply can’t. We’ve helped them in similar situations before.” As the largest manufacturer of public guidance products in North America, Lavi Industries has the in-house resources to customize their crowd control products to meet the precise needs of a customer. “It really allows us to bring our customers’ vision to life. We sent several swatches of gold toned-material, and the White House was able to select the one that was the exact shade they needed”, Espinoza explained.The White House’s Official Christmas Tree is currently on public display in the Blue Room of the White House, with Lavi Industries’ gold-toned crowd control ropes providing the necessary protection and elegance — meeting the exact needs of the customer when no other vendor could. Remarks Espinoza, “This is a service we are proud to provide to our customers, and I’m happy we could be there for the White House.” Spanning a variety of industries and locations, Lavi Industries public guidance and crowd control ropes have created protective barriers for all occasions and needs.About Lavi IndustriesBased in Valencia, California, Lavi Industries is the premier provider of public guidance and crowd control solutions in North America. Leveraging its portfolio of world-class brands – Beltrac® stanchions , Directracsignage systems, Qtrac® electronic queuing systems , and NeXtracin-line merchandising systems – Lavi has helped the world’s leading companies effectively guide people in, through, and out of their facilities. More information is available at https://www.lavi.com/



