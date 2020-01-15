Montana US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed the Law Firm of KVO to Assist a Navy Veteran or Person with Lung Cancer in Montana to Get Compensated-If they had Heavy Exposure to Asbestos

"For direct access to the amazing lawyers at Karst von Oiste please call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most of the people we are trying to help are over 60 years old-and we want them to get compensated.” — Montana US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

BUTTE , MONTANA , USA, January 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Montana US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate has endorsed the Karst von Oiste-KVO law firm and their amazing lawyers to assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer to get compensated. As the Advocate would like to discuss with a Navy Veteran or person who has lung cancer and who also had significant exposure to asbestos, "If you now have lung cancer and you had significant exposure to asbestos and you now live in Montana please call us anytime at 800-714-0303. A compensation claim for a person like this might exceed a hundred thousand dollars-or a lot more.

"The reason we have endorsed the law firm of KVO is because these remarkable lawyers are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma and they work overtime to ensure their clients receive the best possible financial compensation results. For direct access to the amazing lawyers at Karst von Oiste please call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most of the people we are trying to help are over 60 years old." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Montana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is now offering to assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Montana. They call this free service the list and it has been designed to assist a person with asbestos exposure lung cancer identify how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. It is this vital information that becomes the foundation for a compensation claim as they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. https://Montana.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Montana US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma Billings, Missoula, Great Falls, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, Kalispell, Havre, Anaconda, Miles City or any community in Montana. https://Montana.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High risk occupations for exposure to asbestos in Montana include the US Navy, Malmstrom Air Force Base, 341st Missile Wing, miners, oil refinery workers, pulp and paper mill workers, welders, plumbers, machinists, mechanics, insulators, construction workers and or former residents of Libby, Montana. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.



