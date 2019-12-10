The historical value of the Eberhard & Co. watchmaking tradition continues at prestigious auctions.

Eberhard & Co - On Stage at Christies... Eberhard & Co - Extra-fort collection produced in 1939 Extra-fort Grande Taille Roue à Colonnes, 2019

Eberhard & Co. has been a star in the watchmaking world and has been creating timeless models since 1887. Recent auction sales brought record breaking prices.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eberhard & Co. has been a star in the watchmaking world and has been creating timeless models since 1887. Recent sales attracted a broad audience of collectors and record-breaking prices for the most exquisite vintage pieces.

The highly curated sale included micro-mechanics masterpieces and notably included several historical models produced by Eberhard & Co., a Company specialized in chronographs since its earliest days in 1887.

Among the Eberhard pieces on sale, the most successful models were two split-second chronographs from their Extra-fort collection produced in 1939, featuring a tachometer and hours/minutes counters.

The Extra-fort collection has always had a prominent position within the Eberhard & Co. universe because it is the oldest of the collections that contribute today to making the Maison one of the landmarks of Swiss watchmaking. Eberhard & Co. presents a new version of the Extra-fort Grande Taille enriched by a chronographic device with a column-wheel, a more sophisticated version from a mechanical point of view. The column-wheel chronographic movement is much more involved in manufacture than the standard "cam" version but has well-known advantages: greater precision in driving the chronographic functions, more exceptional smoothness in the engagement of the same features and, a satisfying element for enthusiasts, a softer sensation in the operation of the timepiece.

The typical elegance and great personality of Extra-fort Grande Taille remain unchanged: the new timepiece has a 41 mm steel case that is water-resistant to 50 meters and is offered in different dial variants, all with "frappée" and "azurée" counters and complemented by alligator straps or the Chalin steel bracelet.

Founded in La Chaux-de-Fonds in 1887 by Georges-Lucien Eberhard, the Swiss watchmaking Maison Eberhard & Co. has a long and unbroken history, as well as a name resolutely synonymous with tradition, commitment and innovative spirit. Research, excellence, and innovation are the values on which the company has based its philosophy, without renouncing the deep connection with its origins and traditions.

The constant research, innovation, and care for details live in our creations. Always. Go through our history and live the emotion of a brand that has been marking time for over 130 years.



