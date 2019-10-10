Eberhard & Co., in association with Edelberg, has created a special edition of "Super Hero"

Eberhard & Co special edition of "Super Hero" Discover the Super Hero special edition and complete your daily kit with this exclusive kit This edition is inspired by the shape of a pencil and produced in the corporate blue colour

Eberhard & Co., in association with Edelberg, the prestigious high-tech accessories and writing instruments company, has created a special edition of "Super Hero," a pen with a minimalist design and contemporary style. Inspired by the shape of a pencil, this edition is produced in the corporate blue colour of Eberhard & Co., and the cap is customized with the "E" shield—the Maison's emblem— with Super Luminova. The pen offers a bespoke possibility and personalization with an individual's initials.

The pen is presented in the Eberhard E-shop on our website https://www.eberhard-co-watches.ch/shop/en/super-hero/

SIZE: 12 mm

BALLPOINT: Refill 1.2 – blackMaterial: 6026 T6 aluminum, blue.Cap customized with the "E" shield with Super Luminova

About Eberhard & Co: Eberhard & Co. watches boast over a century of research and passion. Since 1887 the Swiss brand has been synonymous with excellence and innovation, which are represented in precious timepieces with high technical content that have marked important stages: the pocket chronograph, the first wrist chronograph, right up to dual time watches. Creations that stand out for their quality and style and that express the values of great Swiss Watchmakers.

USA Official Agent

BEAUGESTE INC.

Mr. Thierry Chaunu

132 EAST 43rd STREET #341, THE CHRYSLER BLDG

NY-10017 NEW YORK

PH: +212 847 1371

e-mail: tchaunu@beaugesteluxury.com



