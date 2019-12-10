Ad Victoriam Solutions helps manufacturers align sales and ops with customized Salesforce solutions.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Success in today’s manufacturing industry is dependent on stellar products and exceeding customer demand by producing and delivering those products in an efficient manner. That means aligning sales and operations.Step one in that process means making sure account teams have the needed visibility into a complete overview of a customer’s business. That includes a clear and concise view of current business and new opportunities. Having this critical 360-degree view leads to more accurate forecasting, more predictable business, and ultimately, more revenue.Salesforce’s Manufacturing Cloud was created to align sales and operations. The intended focus was engineered to enhance the sales forecasting process and to extend the planning process to partners. As a result, Manufacturing Cloud’s main features include a wide array of tools to streamline operations, secure data, and gain a 360-degree view of customer profiles.Learn more about the advantages of implementing a Salesforce Manufacturing Cloud solution in Ad Victoriam's latest blog, "Manufacturing Cloud Aligns Sales and Ops."And when you are ready to learn how Ad Victoriam's nimble team of Salesforce experts can help your manufacturing initiatives with a Salesforce solution, reach us here



