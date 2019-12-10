Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center Partners with Radix Health to Boost Patient Experience

Radix Health

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radix Health , Inc., provider of patient access technologies, today announced that it will partner with Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center , a trusted leader in orthopedic care in the Denver Metropolitan Area. Radix Health’s DASH suite of software solutions will allow Panorama to expand upon its patient experience initiative.Radix Health’s DASH software helps medical groups, health systems, and hospitals across the United States deliver a frictionless patient experience through precise provider matching, online patient self-scheduling, omnichannel patient outreach, and more.Panorama elected to implement DASHself to give patients the option to book anytime and from anywhere using a mobile device, PC, or tablet. The solution will integrate directly into the group’s website, enhancing scheduling capabilities.“Panorama is deeply committed to providing an exceptional patient experience. A key component of that experience is continuously improving access to care.” says Robin Louks, Director of Patient Experience. “DASHself manages the complexities and integration required in scheduling for a large diverse provider group. For our patients, DASHself is incredibly user friendly and seamless – guiding them to confidently schedule the right appointment with the right provider at a time and location that is best for them - without ever picking up the phone. The initial feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.”“Panorama is known for its quality of care and for going above and beyond to serve its patients,” says Radix Health CEO, Dr. Arun Mohan. “We are excited to partner with them as they further their mission of providing unparalleled patient access and customer service.”About Panorama Orthopedics & Spine CenterPanorama Orthopedics & Spine Center is one of the largest Orthopedic Centers in the Western United States. It is dedicated to providing the best orthopedic care possible and doing so in a way that offers exceptional outcomes and value for the patients. Located in Golden, Westminster, Highlands Ranch, and Castle Rock. Panorama’s team of highly renowned Colorado orthopedic specialists focuses on sports medicine; spine; joint replacement; orthopedic trauma; foot and ankle; hand; complex orthopedics; hip preservation; and orthopedic oncology.About Radix HealthRadix Health is a technology company that believes that patient experience starts with patient access. Our data-driven solutions align provider supply with patient demand, maximizing existing capacity and reducing delays in care. We help leading medical groups to optimize every step of a patient’s appointment journey - from alerting patients to needed care, helping them find the right provider, scheduling an appointment across multiple channels, and engaging with patients until the day of their visit. We take the busy work out of getting patients in the door so you can focus on the hard work of keeping them healthy. To learn more, please visit https://www.radixhealth.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.



