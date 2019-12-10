Gazprom Neft begins developing reserves at one of the largest fields in eastern Siberia

Gazprom Neft has begun active development of an oil-rim deposit at the Chayandinskoye oil and gas condensate field. Commercial inflow at the first production well is more than 150 tonnes of oil per day. The company plans to produce up to three million tonnes of oil equivalent (mtoe) per year, going forward.

Gazprom Neft subsidiary Gazpromneft-Zapolyarye has begun shipping commercial crude from the Chayandinskoye oil and gas condensate field (COGCF), which it is developing under its Operator Agreement with Gazprom PJSC subsidiary Gazprom Dobycha Noyabrsk, owner of the license to the field and currently responsible for developing the gas element of this asset.

Operating well stock currently stands at six wells. Hydrocarbons are delivered to a central processing facility (CPF) after which, once it has reached a marketable standard, the oil is transported by tanker to the Gazprom Dobycha Noyabrsk integrated gas treatment facility, where it is mixed with condensate to subsequently feed into the trunk oil pipeline system.

Oil produced at the COGCF will, initially, be used — among other things — in debugging and fine-tuning technological processes at oil and gas infrastructure facilities. Once pre-commissioning activities are complete all liquid hydrocarbons will be transported to the crude oil delivery and acceptance point (CODAP) at the Orgul oil-pumping booster station and, thereafter, fed into the East Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline. Gazpromneft-Zapolyarye will complete construction of its own pressure pipeline by the end of 2021, allowing the company to feed oil produced at the field directly into the Transneft trunk pipeline network.

Full-scale development of the COGCF oil-rim deposit will start in 2020. The CPF (which has a planned capacity of one million tonnes per year) is expected to be expanded and modernised by 2022. Peak production at the field is expected to reach three million tonnes of oil equivalent per year.

«Eastern Siberia is a promising oil and gas region, in which Gazprom Neft continues to develop a new production cluster — an important element of which will be the oil-rim deposit at the Chayandinskoye field in Yakutia. We will be producing about three million tonnes of oil equivalent here every year, and about five million tonnes across the whole region by 2025». Vadim Yakovlev Deputy CEO for Upstream, Gazprom Neft