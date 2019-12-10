Gazprom Neft introduces a “smart” equipment monitoring system throughout its filling station network
Gazprom Neft is the first vertically integrated oil company (VIOC) in Russia to bring the monitoring of all equipment at automated filling stations together in a single “smart” system — its “Infrastructure Monitoring Centre” (IMC).
The IMC’s automatic monitoring and predictive analytics capacities mean equipment status and filling stations’ fuel-quality and safety operational processes can be monitored online.
The IMC’s software core processes up to 100,000 signals, and effects more than 50,000 calculations, every second. Information on oil-product stocks is received continuously from every station in the Gazprom Neft filling station network connected to the IMC, with this data transferred to the Gazprom Neft “Neftekontrol” system, online.
The IMC’s machine learning and predictive analytics modules pick up signals from connected devices at filling stations, and issue alerts in advance of any equipment in need of servicing. Introducing the IMC will facilitate a 30-percent reduction in technical downtime, will cut repair and maintenance lead-times by 21 percent, and will keep equipment in working order 99 percent of the time — ensuring the uninterrupted operation of automatic filling stations, helping to further improve convenience in serving Gazprom Neft’s filling station clients.
«The Infrastructure Monitoring Centre is one of the key projects in the company’s digital strategy, directed at introducing ‘Internet of Things (IoT)’ technologies in managing and monitoring equipment throughout the Gazprom Neft filling station network. We are cutting equipment maintenance costs several times over, while maintaining a high degree of control over the quality and safety of petroleum products, removing potential for human error in that process. We plan to have all equipment at service and automatic filling stations — from coffee machines to fuel tanks — connected to the Infrastructure Monitoring Centre by 2021».
Alexander Krylov Head of Gazprom Neft’s Regional Sales Directorate
