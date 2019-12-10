Gazprom Neft introduces a “smart” equipment monitoring system throughout its filling station network

Gazprom Neft is the first vertically integrated oil company (VIOC) in Russia to bring the monitoring of all equipment at automated filling stations together in a single “smart” system — its “Infrastructure Monitoring Centre” (IMC).

The IMC’s automatic monitoring and predictive analytics capacities mean equipment status and filling stations’ fuel-quality and safety operational processes can be monitored online.

The IMC’s software core processes up to 100,000 signals, and effects more than 50,000 calculations, every second. Information on oil-product stocks is received continuously from every station in the Gazprom Neft filling station network connected to the IMC, with this data transferred to the Gazprom Neft “Neftekontrol” system, online.

The IMC’s machine learning and predictive analytics modules pick up signals from connected devices at filling stations, and issue alerts in advance of any equipment in need of servicing. Introducing the IMC will facilitate a 30-percent reduction in technical downtime, will cut repair and maintenance lead-times by 21 percent, and will keep equipment in working order 99 percent of the time — ensuring the uninterrupted operation of automatic filling stations, helping to further improve convenience in serving Gazprom Neft’s filling station clients.