Gazprom Neft starts developing oil deposits at the Zapadno-Tarkosalinskoye field

Gazprom Neft subsidiary Gazpromneft-Zapolyarye has begun liquid hydrocarbon production at the Zapadno-Tarkosalinskoye field in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug. Commercial oil inflow from the first horizontal well stands at 380 tonnes per day, with potential to increase to 600 tonnes.

The commissioning of the first high-tech well marks the start of pilot development of the oil-bearing section of the Zapadno-Tarkosalinskoye oil and gas condensate field, located in the Purovsky district of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug. Reserves in place at this asset stand at 40.6 million tonnes of oil, 444.5 billion cubic metres of gas, and 7.1 million tonnes of condensate. This is a multi-layer field, with a complex geological structure. Developing oil reserves here will be managed taking geological faults and abnormally high reservoir pressure into account.

Given the lack of infrastructure at the Zapadno-Tarkosalinskoye field, Gazprom Neft will be using cutting-edge mobile units to bring wells online, using these to receive well fluid and prepare oil for transportation — the advantages of such mobile units being their compactness, high productivity, and their delivery, installation and start-up speeds. Using these makes it possible to commission wells almost immediately on completing drilling, significantly cutting project costs and lead-times.

Gazpromneft-Zapolyarye began work at this field in 2018. The initial stage involved the previously drilled exploratory well being de-mothballed to eliminate geological uncertainties and clarify reserve quality and volumes. A further eight production wells will also be drilled in the course of developing the Zapadno-Tarkosalinskoye field. A mobile oil treatment unit and compressor station will be commissioned in 2020, and two cluster pads and a gas pipeline constructed by that time.

The development of oil deposits at the Zapadno-Tarkosalinskoye oil and gas condensate field will be undertaken by Gazpromneft-Zapolyarye under a risk-based operatorship agreement concluded with Gazprom Dobycha Noyabrsk in 2019.*

«We are continuing our development of a production cluster in the Yamalo Nenets Autonomous Okrug, which has long been a strategic region for Gazprom Neft’s business, and which will account for about 50 percent of total hydrocarbon production in 2020. The outcomes of work at the Zapadno-Tarkosalinskoye field, where oil reserves are being developed under an agreement with our parent company, will also be consolidated into our total production. And experience of working with these complex formations will prove useful in developing other major new assets in the north of the Yamalo Nenets Autonomous Okrug». Vadim Yakovlev Deputy CEO for Upstream, Gazprom Neft