The Silver Health Institute Suggest That Alkaline Structured Silver Helps Prevent Colds and Flu

Dr. Gordon Pedersen In The Lab

Dr. Gordon Pedersen, Medical Director of The Silver Health Institute suggest that Alkaline Structured Silver helps to prevent colds and flu

Because the root cause of colds and flu are bacteria and viruses and it has been proven that Alkaline Structured Silver will kill bacteria and viruses, the silver will help prevent colds and flu.” — Dr. Gordon Pedersen

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, December 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Gordon Pedersen, Medical Director of The Silver Health Institute suggest that Alkaline Structured Silver helps to prevent colds and flu, based on the fact that Alkaline Structured Silver kills bacteria and viruses which is the root cause of colds and flu.According to the CDC In the United States, flu season occurs in the fall and winter. While influenza viruses circulate year-round, most of the time flu activity peaks between December and February, but activity can last as late as May. The overall health impact (e.g., infections, hospitalizations, and deaths) of a flu season varies from season to season. CDC collects, compiles, and analyzes information on influenza activity year-round in the United States and produces FluView, a weekly surveillance report, and FluView Interactive, which allows for more in-depth exploration of influenza surveillance data. The Weekly U.S. Influenza Summary Update is updated each week from October through May.In addition to flu viruses, several other respiratory viruses also circulate during the flu season and can cause symptoms and illness similar to those seen with flu infection. These respiratory viruses include rhinovirus (one cause of the “common cold”) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which is the most common cause of severe respiratory illness in young children as well as a leading cause of death from respiratory illness in those aged 65 years and older.Many different respiratory viruses can cause the common cold, but rhinoviruses are the most common. Rhinoviruses can also trigger asthma attacks and have been linked to sinus and ear infections. Other viruses that can cause colds include respiratory syncytial virus, human parainfluenza viruses, adenovirus, human coronaviruses, and human metapneumovirus.According to Dr. Pedersen “ Because the root cause of colds and flu are bacteria and viruses and it has been proven that Alkaline Structured Silver will kill bacteria and viruses that not only will it help prevent colds and flu, but will help people recover more quickly who are suffering with a cold or flu." Dr Pedersen is considered to be one of the world leading authorities on Silver. Dr. Pedersen holds four doctor’s degrees. He has a Doctorate of Naturopathic Medicine. He has a Ph.D. from the Toxicology program at Utah State University, where he also has Ph.D. degrees in Immunology and Biology. He is Board Certified in Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine and also holds a Master’s degree in Cardiac Rehabilitation and Wellness. He performed an internship with Jonas Salk, the American medical researcher noted for the discovery and development of the polio vaccine. He has formulated over 1500 products, was a Bronze medalist in the 2003 Utah Winter Games, and is a Best Selling Author. Dr. Gordon Pedersen has been published in numerous international peer reviewed scientific journals including the Indian Practitioner where he conducted a study that destroyed the Malaria parasite using silver. This Silver Health Institute study provides primary research to answer questions frequently asked by today’s doctors as well as the general public.Based on the following studies, tests of silver technologies were performed at a pharmaceutical grade lab located in Salt Lake City that is FDA registered and third-party accredited to ISO 17025 standards (ACLASS). It is a GLP, GMP, and GTP facility.The primary goal of this study was to test structured silver’s ability to kill pathogens from each of the major categories of pathogenic bacteria along with one common yeast. A secondary goal was to test the efficacy of the 2011 structured silver technology with the leading silver aquasol technology of the previous decade. This comparative test only included experimentation on two bacterial strains.According to a publication in the Townsend Letters, the results of this test were clear: the 2011 structured silver technology is effective with all major categories of pathogenic bacteria as well as Candida.A second study comparing silver technologies occurred in the lab at Brigham Young University in May of 2014. This study compared five silvers of vastly different concentrations and their ability to kill MRSA, a drug-resistant form of Staphylococcus. Two silvers were a 10 ppm concentration, two were 30 ppm, and one was 200 ppm. This ‘apples vs oranges’ study showed that only one of the lower-concentration silvers kept pace with silver that was about 20 times more concentrated.Importantly, results from this study were estimated. Quoting from the article: “Counts were so high, that the number of CFU had to be estimated on the 1:10,000 dilution of the reaction mixture. Thus, the log reduction and percent kill values are also estimates.”That stated, here are the test results (kill rate of MRSA after 2 minutes):1. “Solution C” (200 ppm) – 99.999955%2. “Solution A” (30 ppm) – 99.82%3. “Solution D” (10-30 ppm) – 58.3%4. “Solution B” (10-30 ppm) – 47.1%5. “Solution E” (10-30 ppm) – 39.7%Thus, two solutions (C and A) killed nearly all of the bacteria within two minutes while three solutions (D, B and E) killed approximately half of the bacteria. The identity of the lower-concentration solutions are as follows:Solution A: The structured silver technology developed in 2011 by Dr Pedersen.Solutions D, B, and E: Leading colloidal silver and silver aquasol brandsThis is why structured silver is far better than just a single, ionic silver, colloidal or even the hydrosols of the past. “This is new and improved silver.“Dr. Pedersen is a Distinguished Speaker for Special Operations Medical Association (SOMA) and has worked with several National and International governmental organizations on the topic of silver. He is also a regular keynote speaker at American Naturopathic conventions. He has volunteered and personally funded efforts to bring silver’s benefits into Africa’s poorest communities with dramatic results on malaria.For more information about Alkaline Structured Silver, Dr. Gordon Pedersen and his work go to : http://thesilverhealthinstitute.org/



