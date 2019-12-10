Hillstone Capital Announces Invitation to Hard Money Lending Investment Program

Hillstone Capital Introduces Proprietary Hard Money Lending Platform

The PNW's premier single family real estate development fund announces pilot program for accredited investors seeking first deed of trust secured investments

BELLEVUE, WA, USA, December 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hillstone Capital, the PNW’s premier single family real estate development fund has announced a pilot program for accredited investors seeking first deed of trust secured investments. The purpose of the short-term program is to introduce Hillstone’s proprietary hard money lending platform to Seattle area real estate investors.Historically, there has been little to no change in the hard money lending landscape.Hard money loans are short-term loans secured by real estate. They are funded by private investment firms as opposed to conventional lenders such as banks or credit unions. Interest rates are higher than conventional residential property loans, and the terms are shorter; ranging from 6-18 months. Typically, hard money loans are issued to builders, developers, and real estate investors where projects are not financeable by a traditional bank’s underwriting.According to Hillstone Capital Principal Blake E. Robbins , the new lending platform will bring a substantial update to a previously unchallenged model. “After reviewing many real estate lending firms, we noticed each of them had the exact same strategy.” Robbins said. “We’re modernizing the industry.”The Hillstone investment pilot program highlights a distinctly different approach, and provides more borrower flexibility in regards to fees and terms, as well as a unique stop-loss system that increases overall investment performance when compared to existing lending models. A pilot program, also called a feasibility study, is a small-scale, short-term assessment that helps an organization learn how a large-scale project might work in practice.The primary objective is to offer Hillstone accredited investors dependable income, while minimizing risk of loss through stringent underwriting standards for all real estate loans. “Maintaining 1st deed of trust position was crucial to our commercial debt financing model and provides a level of security that is unmatched in other alternative investments.” Robbins added.Hillstone is answering the call of the investor community of fix and flippers . “We have always strived to bring innovative investment products to the market. Finally, real estate investors will have more than one loan product to choose from” Robbins concluded.



