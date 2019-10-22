State of WA Moves to Negotiate Settlement with Former Partner

“Partnerships require accountability; I’ve spent the last three years building a successful new company that I am proud of.” - Blake E. Robbins

BELLEVUE, WA, USA, October 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Despite Seattle’s rainy reputation; sunny skies are ahead for fund manager Blake E. Robbins , founder and Principal of Hillstone Capital in Bellevue, WA.Hillstone Capital is a real estate investment fund operating in the private equity sector, developing single and multi family assets in greater King, Snohomish and Pierce counties.Despite his recent successes, the Principal’s former partnership has seen a stormy and tumultuous few years.WA State DFI posted a proposed statement of charges late last year for Overlake Capital, an investment company with a once stellar reputation that has spiraled downhill in recent years.Former Overlake partner Blake E Robbins exited the company in 2016 due to internal partnership conflict including disputes over unethical practices and the future investment direction of the company.Things declined rapidly after his departure, leaving investors looking for someone to blame, as the remaining partner made poor financial decisions with company assets in the following months, resulting in principle losses for many.“I’m shocked at what transpired after my departure. My heart goes out to all the Overlake investors who are still navigating their exits from that company.”Complicating matters, are the legal examiners for the State, who are not necessarily versed in private equity real estate operations and processes.The preliminary findings in the Washington State order are inconclusive and made public during negotiations, but Mr. Robbins expects the matter to be resolved favorably in the coming months.“Partnerships require accountability; I’ve spent the last three years building a successful new company that I am proud of. I’m looking forward to putting my focus back on servicing my clients at Hillstone Capital.” - Blake E. Robbins



