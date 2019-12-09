Deputy Secretary Hargan to Lead U.S. Delegation to WHO Commission on Non-Communicable Diseases

In the coming days, Health and Human Services Deputy Secretary Eric Hargan will lead the U.S. delegation to the Sultanate of Oman to attend the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Independent High-level Commission on non-communicable diseases (NCD) on behalf of the Trump Administration.

To further this work, Deputy Secretary Hargan will be accompanied by staff from the Center of Global Health Protection at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), HHS Office of Global Affairs (OGA), National Cancer Institute (NCI), U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the U.S. Embassy in Muscat, Oman.

During his visit, Deputy Secretary Hargan will participate in various session panels on global health, NCDs, and mental health. He will also conduct bilateral meetings with health ministers and leaders, and participate in a tour of the Omani Royal Hospital Cardiovascular and Oncology Centers.

Additional information and details regarding the delegation’s meetings and site visits will be forthcoming in social media posts on Deputy Secretary Hargan’s Twitter account.