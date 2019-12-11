Michael Patrick Partners develops engaging market presence for Suzie’s Organics

The family of 14 products span condiments to gourmet sauces.

Creative agency designs new innovative organic foods packaging as brand awareness grows in regional markets.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Patrick Partners, a nationally recognized creative agency, announced today it has designed a family of innovative food packaging for Suzie’s Organics, marketed by Barhyte Specialty Foods of Pendleton, Oregon. The brand identity and designs were completed for a line of 14 organically produced condiments and sauces that will compete as healthy alternatives to national brands.

In a trend to take more responsibility for their health, consumers are searching for organic food products. This movement, to use food to manage health, is driving heightened interest in Suzie’s Organics. The company produces organic, gluten-free, back-to-basics kitchen staples sourced in the USA and produced using a wind-power manufacturing source.

As the company tagline says, its products are: Simply made. Simply good.

Due to its popularity, Suzie’s Organics expanded from yellow mustard to a robust line that now includes ketchup, hot sauce, real mayo, flavored mustards, soy sauce, wing sauce, tartar sauce, and additional gourmet items including the company's take on classic Worcestershire sauce.

Michael Patrick Partners was hired to complete imaginative design strategies to build brand value. A key component to the brand development included hiring famed illustrator Stephen Noble to help. And agency writers also applied quirky taglines, created for each product, that contribute to the distinctive brand personality.

Robert Maidens, the agency’s creative director, says, “Suzie’s Organics is destined to be a household name. We're extremely proud to help the company execute on its vision. Rarely do we get to work for organizations with this level of environmental commitment—our staff loves working with Suzie’s. We're looking forward to what lies ahead.”

Keith Pacoma, associate creative director, adds, “It’s cliché, but the look our team and Stephen developed is unique to this food category. The label designs are killer—and include a brand architecture that’s easy to evolve. I love them!”

Suzie's Organics are found in major grocers and gourmet markets throughout the West. They can also be purchased at Suzie's Organics online—look for barhyte.com/suzies.

Best known for designing the E*TRADE identity, Michael Patrick Partners’ historic client list includes major market giants such as Beringer Vineyards, FileMaker, and SEGA. The agency has more than 500 industry awards to its credit. Visit michaelpatrickpartners.com/suzies to see the work.



